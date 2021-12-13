Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 4

at .

Was there a way forward for Cane?

On Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4, a surprising development left him trying to assess his future.

Tariq Reacts - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4

Brayden continued to avoid any solid answers.

Meanwhile, Zeke needed everyone's help to make sure his NBA future was secured.

Who was not interested in helping him?

Watch Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 Online

Use the video above to watch Power Book II: Ghost online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 Quotes

Stern: And if we don’t find anything worthwhile, I’ll need you to go away.
Whitman: I don’t take orders from you.
Stern: Oh, Detective. Everyone takes orders from me.

Monet: Find out who killed that professor. That’s how we get Zeke out from under all this.
Carrie: What if I can’t?
Monet: Not an option. You work for me now. If you let me down, you got a lot more to lose than you’re fucking job. You understand me? Don’t make me do this shit again.

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4

Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4 Photos

Power Moves - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4
Staying Close - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4
Tariq Reacts - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4
Monet Listens - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4
Davis Shows Up - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4
Lorenzo Thinks - Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4
  1. Power Book II: Ghost
  2. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2
  3. Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 Episode 4
  4. Watch Power Book II: Ghost Online: Season 2 Episode 4