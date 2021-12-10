Watch Station 19 Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did the loss of Dean divide the entire team?

On Station 19 Season 5 Episode 7, Vic and Jack got close as they processed the loss.

Dean's parents stepped in with their thoughts on who could raise Pru.

Meanwhile, Andy's role at Station 23 temporarily expanded as Sullivan was brought in.

Elsewhere, Carina and Maya explored the prospect of growing their family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.