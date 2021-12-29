Watch Vanderpump Rules Online: Season 9 Episode 12

Did James find himself on the outs with his friends?

On Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Episode 12, he had some negative opinions on a friend's new venture, and it caused a lot of drama.

Meanwhile, Lala celebrated by throwing a party for her beauty brand, but not everyone wanted to attend.

Elsewhere, the feud between Katie and Sandovak reached a boiling point.

Who tried to bring peace to the group?

Use the video above to watch to watch Vanderpump Rules online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.