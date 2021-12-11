What to Watch: Blending Christmas, Murders at Starved Rock, The Witcher

Your long wait for The Witcher Season 2 is over!

Lifetime sprinkles a bit of The Brady Bunch magic across its Christmas programming. And HBO reveals a deep and personal look into a 60-year-old case with Murders at Starved Rock.

In other words, we've got a lot to look forward to this week.

Saturday, December 11

8/7c The Holiday Fix-Up (Lifetime)

Jana Kramer is back as one of the reigning Christmas movie queens!

This time, she plays Sam, a young home renovator who finds herself working alongside and old flame, Cooper, played by Ryan McPartlin. They’re both back in their hometown to flip a coveted inn, but while they’re working, can they reignite their old love?

This second chance at love holiday film also has a soundtrack, “Second Chances” by Kramer herself.

We could all use some Christmas cheer!🎄❤️ Don’t miss the premiere of my #ItsAWonderfulLifetime movie #TheHolidayFixUp on @lifetimetv December 11th at 8/7c with my amazing co-star @ryanmcpartlin 🎁 pic.twitter.com/jHBDftuKGQ — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) December 7, 2021

Sunday, December 12

8/7c Yellowstone (Paramount)

As the trailer says, things are heating up on Yellowstone.

Beth is knee-deep in her attempt to save the ranch, but she doesn’t sound very confident that anything she will do will be enough.

And the word sacrifice spoken so closely to Jamie’s image plays like the harbinger of death. Check it out.

8/7c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

We’ve gotten a chance to see this week’s installment, and this one is going to blow you away!

While Tariq continues his push to get Yas back, Lauren finds herself in hot water.

Elsewhere, it’s all hands on deck, as everyone rallies around Zeke as the pressure begins gto mount.

8/7c Blending Christmas (Lifetime)

It’s a Brady reunion with this holiday film that has Christopher Knight, Barry Williams, and Susan Olsen.

Haylie Duff stars as Emma, whose boyfriend finally proposes to her in front of both of their families. Unfortunately, Liam’s gesture to bring the families together for the holidays backfires when drama ensues and no one can seem to get along.

It’s a star-studded cast with this one, and you can expect some Brady Bunch references, too.

9/8c Dexter: New Blood (Showtime)

Angela confronts Dexter about his lies, but he has bigger fish to fry – who spilled his secret? And what else do they know about him?

Dexter and Harrison go to therapy, with mixed results.

Harrison and Audrey get even closer, but Harrison continues to battle his own demons.

You don’t want to miss the next shocking episode of Dexter: New Blood!

10/9 The Rookie (ABC)

The quest to take down Elijah Stone is on, and it’s all hands on deck because there is nothing this crew won’t do for one another.

It’s the winter finale, and they face their biggest challenge yet when they have to come up with a plan to take down Elijah so Wesley and Angela can be free from his clutches, but Elijah is ruthless!

And not that anyone is invested in this, but there’s a chance that Nolan may be thinking about proposing to his firefighting girlfriend of six minutes to six months, we still don’t know how long they’ve been dating!

Monday, December 13

8/7c All American (The CW)

The gang is ready to celebrate prom together, but Spencer finds himself fixing a mistake made by his teammates that could have some major consequences.

Olivia struggles with how to connect with her sponsee, and making her take her sobriety seriously.

Coop bails on prom prep with Patience to help Amina once again.

Meanwhile, Asher finds himself spending his prom night a little different than expected, and Layla gets some sage advice from Jordan.

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

The 4400 begin to turn on one another as the Reverend makes his loyalties apparent.

Logan struggles with his feelings from the past sixteen years, wondering where to go from here.

Keisha and Jharrel try to figure out their next move.

It’s another powerful episode of the CW’s 4400.

Tuesday, December 14

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (Shudder)

Who will cross the finish line first?!

The cliffhangers of all cliffhangers have kept us on our toes. Who will be the next ghoul to be eliminated next: HoSo Terra Toma, Saint or Sigourney Beaver?

The competition is winding down as the Final 3 queens will be announced. It’s going to get bloody from this point on. We’re shivering with … anticipation!

8/7c FBI (CBS)

Hell hath no fury like a criminal scorned, and Vargas is out for vengeance!

Even from behind a jail cell, the man wreaks havoc when he targets the entire team and their families and loved ones as an act of vengeance.

Jubal learns the hard way when Rina is attacked, but will everyone make it out intact?

8/7c Murders at Starved Rock (HBO)

The whole truth has yet to be uncovered.

The Murders at Starved Rock is an HBO original documentary that follows David Raccuglia’s investigation into whether Chester Weger is responsible for the brutal murders of three women at Starved Rock State Park 60 years ago.

We’ll have an interview for you on Tuesday morning with director Jody McVeigh-Schultz, so be sure to stick around for insight before watching.

9/8c Riverdale (The CW)

The end is coming for the citizens of “Rivervale.”

Our intrepid narrator Jughead is facing a paradox of sorts. The multiple dimensions of Riverdale and Rivervale have thrown everyone for a loop. What could be the answer behind these different towns?

And most importantly, who will survive this five-episode event?

Don’t miss out on the gripping finale. We can’t wait to see how this turns out.

9/8c FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

Holiday shopping is stressful enough already, adding a shooter into the mix takes it to another level.

Jess, his daughter, and Barnes go holiday shopping at the mall, but a simple afternoon out turns chaotic when a shooter roams the mall and all the doors are rigged shut, trapping everyone inside.

Gaines, Hana, and Ortiz must do everything they can to save their friends, all the hostages and victims, and catch the perpetrator.

10/9c Queens (ABC)

Brianna has been shot, but the shooter may not be done with the Queens!

While Brianna fights for her life, her shooter is still out there and stalking the rest of the women. We’ll finally learn their identity, but the list of suspects is getting longer by the second.

It’s an emotional hour of Queens, so we’ll probably need the tissues.

Wednesday, December 15

8/7c Survivor (CBS)

It’s the final episode of season 41! Two immunity challenges, one fire-making showdown, and one explosive Final Tribal Council will determine who is crowned Sole Survivor! Will it be Xander, Erika, Deshawn, Heather, or Ricard? The only thing for certain is that it’s anybody’s game! Tune in for the epic finale of Survivor 41!

Thursday, December 16

Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock)

Piggybacking off the success of last fall’s Beyond Salem, A Very Christmas Salem brings back fan favorites such as Will and Sonny, Kristen, and Leo for an all-new adventure.

This time, Will is making a Christmas movie that features family, fun, and twists and turns!

Everything seems to be all mixed up. John is with Kristen and Gabi is with Nick! But the true Christmas miracle (besides Sami’s youngest daughter finally coming home!) is that a seemingly non-possessed Marlena joins the festivities, making this must-watch TV!

Close To Me (Sundance Now, AMC+)

Based on Amanda Reynold's magnetic and unsettling novel of the same name, Close to Me follows Jo Harding (Connie Nielsen), a woman who seems to have it all until a fall erases an entire year from her memory.

As she struggles to piece events together, Jo discovers that her life wasn’t quite as perfect as she imagined and that someone will do all they can to keep a terrible secret from her.

Close to Me also stars BAFTA-Nominated Christopher Eccleston, is written by Angela Pell, and directed by Michael Samuels.

Star Trek: Discovery (Paramount+)

After the huge developments on Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 4, the effects continue to be felt throughout the Federation and on Burnham’s crew, particularly.

Now that the political housekeeping has been dealt with, will we start taking a good look at what the DMA really is? Will the hard science crew members be able to solve it together? Where will the DMA strike next?

This episode’s title is “The Examples,” and the ambiguity is probably deliberate. The leadership team of Burnham and Saru is still a new thing. Learning is in the air!

8/7c Station 19 (ABC)

What are the odds that we can expect anything that resembles holiday cheer on the winter finale?

It’s likely slim, but we can anticipate an action-packed, emotional affair that has everyone setting aside all of their differences and personal drama to pull off a Christmas Miracle.

After experiencing so much loss, Station 19 wants to guarantee that others can spend the holidays with their loved ones.

9/8c Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

Did you expect fun for the holidays? Pfft, this is Grey’s Anatomy!

Things start off on a positive note when Megan gets word that there’s a heart for Farouk. But when Hayes and Owen head to retrieve it, a car crash may leave Farouk and Owen’s lives hanging in the balance.

Link wants to spend the holidays with Amelia and Scout, but is Amelia’s mind on Kai instead?

10/9c Big Sky (ABC)

And just like that, we are at the winter finale. Crazy, right?

With Ronald on the loose again, it looks like he may be making a pitstop on his way to save Scarlet’s daughter.

Meanwhile, Jenny and Cassie get closer to the truth after their run-ins with Tonya, and Travis and Jenny finally have a long-awaited chat.

Canada’s Drag Race (WOW Presents Plus and Crave)

Oh, Canada! Who will be Canada’s Next Drag Superstar?

Only three queens remain in the competition, which means it’s time to find out who will walk away with the title. It’s a season filled with fashionable looks, fierce challenges, and cutthroat lip-syncs.

Kendall Gender, Icesis Couture, and Pythia will fight it out in the finale. Only one queen will remain. We love a jaw-dropping end.

Friday, December 17

The Witcher (Netflix)

Geralt of Rivia is back, and fans better strap in for a WILD… ride! This season, the monsters are more monstrous, the ballads are more epic, and the alliances have become more complex.

After the crazy timeline shenanigans of The Witcher Season 1, audiences may be relieved that Season 2 hits them with The Continent’s political and magical powderkegs in a more traditional narrative.

Referencing the events of the animated Netflix prequel, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Season 2 explores Geralt’s role as Ciri’s guardian, Yennefer’s challenges in the wake of the Battle of Sodden Hill, and the truth of Ciri’s past and powers.

The Wheel of Time (Amazon Prime)

The group deals with the consequences of Mat’s decision: both literally and mentally.

Moiraine faces darkness all around, and works hard to protect those with her.

As darkness waits, who will become the Dragon Reborn?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.