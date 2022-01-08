A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 1 Review: The World Has Changed

Hello, all of you who love the show and those who read the books, too.

We're about to see a lot unfold very quickly, and A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 1 revealed the focus of these final episodes.

Diana isn't just pregnant; she's carrying twins, and that calls for change.

Diana and Matthew timewalked home in the wake of Peter Knox's attack on Emily, and while it was heartbreaking, Sarah needed them.

Sarah and Emily were at Sept-Tours for safety and with the belief that the de Clermont home, where Philippe launched The Covenant and The Congregation, was off-limits for that kind of attack.

As it turned out, that safety wasn't guaranteed. Between Matthew and Diana on the run and Emily practicing the darker side of magic, Sept-Tours became fair game.

If anyone was hoping for help from Baldwin, well, who in the hell would expect his help? He only helps family, and this extends far beyond family.

Baldwin takes family at face value. Diana gets a pass now because of what Philippe provided her. And oh, did that aggravate Baldwin!

But that aggravation was mild compared to his thoughts about housing witches and demons in Sept-Tours. He was absolutely incensed about it, and after Emily's beautiful farewell, their guests, including Sarah, who needed support more than ever, were eating in the kitchen like serfs.

Baldwin: I would like to think that there will never be a time when we could sit down together as a family.

Marcus: Even if it means our guests aren't welcome to join us at the table?

Baldwin: I'll not apologize for observing The Covenant. It has been keeping us safe for centuries.

Diana: Do you still believe that?

Baldwin: Of course, I do. Permalink: I'll not apologize for observing The Covenant. It has been keeping us safe for centuries.

Permalink: I'll not apologize for observing The Covenant. It has been keeping us safe for centuries.

Sometimes, I forget that Matthew isn't the head of the family. He should be. Even with blood rage, he's more level-headed because he has compassion.

Twins on the horizon should be like a warm blanket in the cold storm, but Sarah's initial thought was how on earth will they keep those kids safe? She kind of blanched at the idea that they're not only coming into their unforgiving world but also that their arrival is unprecedented.

Cheers for Agatha calling The Congregation together for an emergency meeting to expel Peter Knox for his misdeeds. And a round of applause for Satu casting her vote for the ban.

Peter: What do you think you're doing?

Satu: Peter, you killed a witch. Justice must be served. Permalink: Peter, you killed a witch. Justice must be served.

Permalink: Peter, you killed a witch. Justice must be served.

As things change, others could have the opportunity to see things more clearly. Peter was a heavy within The Congregation, and his vendetta against Matthew and Diana didn't allow for the flap of butterfly wings to get things started.

Peter's expulsion is a step in the right direction. But there is still a lot to do, and with Benjamin leaving a trail of bodies around the world, blood rage is on the menu for more than one reason.

Marcus carries the gene. There is a killer out there who plays into it instead of suppressing it, and when the twins are born, one or both could be affected.

If anyone hopes to effect change that will have interspecies restrictions lifted, blood rage will need to go, too. And to do that, Matthew and Diana are bringing more people into their circle.

Diana's old friend Chris has the skills and lab space they need to get to work.

Scientists often deal with the unknown, but discovering something new about an old friend can sometimes be hard to handle. Chris was fascinated with Diana's powers, and it was just the push he needed to get on board.

That thing that Diana did with the water was so cool. It's things like that which make witchcraft my favorite of the supernaturals. With spells, their power is limitless.

That limitless power will be tested as everyone works together to come up with a way to challenge The Congregation and modify, if not destroy, The Covenant.

The time is well past that, and when you look at it in relation to our world, the timing couldn't be better. We are still fighting for equality across a broad spectrum of issues. Can you imagine how much harder it would be if our differences came with various powers, too?

There is an unparalleled journey ahead for Matthew and Diana, but together, it seems like they can accomplish anything. Add their friends and family (sans Baldwin) into the mix, and they can probably move mountains.

Marcus's idea to form a scion was sound, and if all else fails, they can go that route. It's a shame that things are the way they are because of their family and what Philippe started. If only they still had that kind of power.

Peter's attack on Sept-Tours and his earlier games with Diana prove that The Congregation cannot be trusted. If one person goes afoul, their authority can be abused. Is Gerbert any better? Or Satu? People with that kind of role shouldn't ever be tempted to act on impulse, but it seems to be their method of choice.

By contrast, we have Diana. She can literally walk through time, but she refrains from doing it in any way that will significantly alter history. Sarah hoped Diana could walk back and change Emily's fate.

As much as I'm sure she would have loved to do it not only for Sarah but so that her children could meet and learn from Emily as she did, Diana knows that her strength cannot be abused.

Wouldn't it be great if she walked back and returned with Philippe in tow? Ysabeau could be reunited with her great love, and Philippe could extend his new understanding of creatures interacting with The Congregation.

Ysabeau: You believe that this is what your father imagined when he established The Congregation?

Baldwin: I believe that my father always had the best intentions.

Marcus: No one questions that, but the world has changed.

Baldwin: Indeed. There is a witch at the table who bears my father's blood vow. There was a time when that was unthinkable.

Diana: Philippe's mark is an honor. But it is also a privilege. My concern is for the creatures who are not afforded that. For them, The Covenant has outlived its usefulness.

Baldwin: Speaking against The Covenant in the house that Philippe de Clermont built is inexcusable. Permalink: No one questions that, but the world has changed.

Permalink: No one questions that, but the world has changed.

But once you start doing things like that, what is the limit? Diana could return with her parents. She could bring Hugh back from the dead. She could change anything.

But everything happens for a reason. There is something to be learned. Without pain and grief, we wouldn't know how good we have it most of the time.

I'm not ready to say goodbye to Matthew and Diana, and I was really hoping that a fourth season might incorporate the book focusing on Marcus, but then he's not a witch.

How do you feel about this being the last season? Did you hope that the series might live beyond the books?

On A Discovery of Witches Season 3 Episode 2, Matthew and Diana will get a visit from Father Hubbard, and it will come with quite the surprise.

I know what's in store. Can you figure it out? I look forward to taking this final journey with you.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.