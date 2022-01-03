After Life Final Season Trailer Teases a Bittersweet Goodbye

How do you say goodbye to one of the best shows on the air?

Fans of Netflix's After Life will be forced to say goodbye on January 14 when the final season launches.

The streamer has unveiled our biggest look yet at the final episodes, and it looks like Tony (Ricky Gervais) has a new outlook on life.

After spending the time following his wife's death thinking that not caring was a superpower, the trailer teases him making good decisions.

We get to see Tony on a very different mission, finding very specific places to scatter his late father's ashes.

One of those places is a bar, and well, that goes about as well as you can expect when he's caught.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer.

Whilst still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realize that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live. After all, every end is a new beginning.

After Life was created, written, and directed by Ricky Gervais.

The cast includes Penelope Wilton (Downton Abbey, Doctor Who), Ashley Jensen (Extras), Tom Basden (Plebs, David Brent: Life On The Road), and Tony Way (Edge of Tomorrow).

The cast also includes David Earl (Cemetery Junction, Derek), Joe Wilkinson (Him and Her), Kerry Godliman (Derek), Jo Hartley (In My Skin), and Diane Morgan (David Brent: Life On The Road), and David Bradley (The Harry Potter series, Game of Thrones).

They are joined by Peter Egan (Downton Abbey), Ethan Lawrence (Bad Education), Colin Hoult (Almost Never), and Michelle Greenidge (It’s A Sin).

News of the final season was made official in 2020 when Gervais signed an overall deal.

“I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I’ve grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn’t refuse,” Gervais said in a statement to THR.

Check out the official trailer below.

