Bob Saget Says "Laughter Is Healing" in Emotional Final Interview

Bob Saget passed away earlier this month at the age of 65.

The beloved comedian filmed one of his final interviews on December 6 with CBS Mornings.

CBS aired the interview Friday, and the late star spoke about the loss of his sister, Gay Saget, in 1994.

"Humor is the only way my family survived," The Full House alum shared midway through the interview.

"It is so healthy to laugh. And I'm out there doing it and I know it's healing for people."

Saget has been a longtime advocate for the Scleroderma Research Foundation (SRF).

"We were all in the room when she let out her last breath, and I don't know how to explain it, and I'm going to go woo woo here, it felt like the soul going past us, literally felt my hair kinda move," he recalled.

"You know being an actor, that's a very important thing if your hair gets out of place."

"My sister should not be dead," Saget said.

"And that's one of the things that kept me doing this, will keep me doing this until I'm gone. I'll do it when I'm gone."

Saget was found dead in his hotel room by the staff of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando.

Bob was set to return home on a flight following a stay in the hotel, but his wife grew concerned having been unable to contact him.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” Saget's family wrote in a statement following his passing.

“He was everything to us."

"We want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

In the aftermath of the announcement of the actor's death, his friends and co-stars took to social media to pay their respects.

“I am broken,” John Stamos wrote on Twitter.

“I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

“I don’t know what to say 💔,” Candace Cameron Bure wrote on Twitter.

“I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.

”“My heart is broken,” Dave Coulier tweeted late Sunday.

“I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

“Nov. 8 was the last day I saw Bob Saget,” shared Elias Harger, who played Saget’s grandson Max on Fuller House.

“I was at the showing of my friend McKenna’s movie, Ghostbusters. It was a chance meeting."

"He will always be my Grandpa Danny. Bob was the true patriarch of Fuller House. He was a warm and loving man. I will miss him a lot. I’m literally in shock.”

May Bob Saget rest in peace.

