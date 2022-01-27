Celebrity Big Brother Season 3: Meet the 11 Houseguests!

The long wait for the cast of Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is over.

After a day of teases across social media, CBS dropped the entire cast for the long-gestating return of the series.

While many of the cast had been speculated in advance, there are some names we didn't know.

The network has announced 11 people will be competing for the grand prize on the third season, and the names are below:

- Cynthia Bailey-Hill, model/Real Housewives star

- Todd Bridges, Diff’rent Strokes star

- Todrick Hall, singer/choreographer/influencer

- Chris Kattan, comedian/SNL cast member

- Chris Kirkpatrick, singer/N*SYNC member

- Carson Kressley, Queer Eye star/TV personality

- Teddi Mellencamp, Real Housewives star

- Shanna Moakler, former Miss USA/actress/reality star

- Mirai Nagasu, Olympic figure skater

- Lamar Odom, former NBA player

- Miesha “Cupcake” Tate, former UFC champion

There is a string of pre-season "leaks" not present in the above list, so either the reality series is pressing on with fewer stars, or there will be some surprises along the way.

The best part of the celebrity iteration of the series is that pace of the game is sped up considerably due to it running for around three weeks as opposed to three months.

CBS is using it as counterprogramming to the Olympics. Many of the other networks will not be airing original content while the Olympics and Big Brother are on.

The series missed a trick by not including someone from one of the ViacomCBS-owned reality series.

The Challenge is a huge hit, so you would think the producers would have tried to capitalize on that by including one or two veterans.

Don't even get me started on Tiffany Pollard. Every single season, rumors arise that Tiffany will be a part of the game.

Will it ever happen? We'll need to tune in to find out.

The series begins Wednesday, February 2 at 8/7c and will conclude Wednesday, February 23.

Check out a preview of the cast below.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

