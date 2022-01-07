Denzel Washington Doesn't Remember Clashing With Ellen Pompeo on Grey's Anatomy Set

Denzel Washington does not recall feuding with Ellen Pompeo on the set of ABC's Grey's Anatomy.

Pompeo shocked fans in September when she looked back on filming Grey's Anatomy Season 12.

The series lead said that Denzel Washington directed an episode and "went ham on my ass" because she improvised a line with a co-star.

Washington, however, does not recall that day.

"No, no," he told Variety in a new interview, before assuring that "it's all good."

The aforementioned incident was first mentioned on Ellen's podcast.

"I was like, ‘Look at me when you apologize. Look at me,'" Pompeo alleged she said to Denzel.

"And that wasn't in the dialogue. And Denzel went ham on my ass. He was like, ‘I'm the director. Don't you tell him what to do,'" she added.

"I was like, ‘Listen, motherf--ker, this is my show,'" Ellen continued. "This is my set. Who are you telling?"

Pompeo shared at the time that she had the "utmost respect for him as an actor and director."

"We didn't get through it without a fight, but that's actors for you," she added.

"Passionate and fiery and that's where you get the magic, and that's where you get the good stuff. So, it was an amazing experience, it really was."

Grey's Anatomy is currently airing its 18th season on ABC, but we don't know how many episodes we will get this year.

The show recently delayed its production restart due to rising COVID-19 cases.

It also could be the final season.

Pompeo has been vocal about wanting to end the show for a while now.

"I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end," the star said to Insider.

"​I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell? And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars,'" she added.

With the show still being one of the most popular on broadcast, ABC is already in negotiations to renew it for a 19th season.

But we should get some clarity in the coming weeks about whether the show will be back.

What are your thoughts on Denzel's comments?

The series returns Thursday, February 24 on ABC.

