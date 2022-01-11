Hulu Renews The Great, Drops Dollface Season 2 Trailer

We have some good news for fans of two of Hulu's best comedy series.

The streamer has officially picked up a third season of The Great.

Ten new episodes have been ordered.

In season two of The Great, Catherine (Elle Fanning) finally takes the Russian throne for her own - but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it's nothing compared to the realities of 'liberating' a country that doesn't want to be.

She'll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.

With only occasional historical facts, the series stars Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.

The Great is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Elle Fanning, Nicholas Hoult, Echo Lake's Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline's Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman.

Hooray, right?

The series has been met with a stellar response from critics and audiences, so it's nice to see it get rewarded with a pickup.

It is currently nominated for three Critics Choice awards and has a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, the long-delayed second season of Dollface will finally see the light of day on February 11.

All episodes will be released on that day.

The streamer dropped a trailer that shows what to expect in the season ahead.

The second season follows "Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends - post-pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves," according to the logline.

Dollhouse initially launched in 2019, but the second season was delayed due to -- you guessed it -- the pandemic!

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.