Inventing Anna Trailer: Julie Garner Courts Scandal in Shonda Rhimes Drama

Who is Anna Delvey?

That is the main question after watching the full-length trailer for Netflix's new Shonda Rhimes drama, Inventing Anna.

“Anna Delvey is a masterpiece, bitches!,” Ozark's Julia Garner says in the trailer.

"In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York's social scene - and stole their money as well," reads the logline for Inventing Anna.

"But is Anna New York's biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?"

"Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?"

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article "How Anna Delvey Tricked New York's Party People" by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

Rhimes is both the creator and the showrunner, so we should expect lots of twists and turns.

Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, and Nick Nardini are all set as the writers, while David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart are the directors for the first season.

Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Verica, and David Frankel are the EPs.

Anna Chlumsky (Vivian), Julia Garner (Anna Delvey), Arian Moayed (Todd), Katie Lowes (Rachel), Alexis Floyd (Neff), Anders Holm (Jack), Anna Deavere Smith (Maud), Jeff Perry (Lou), Terry Kinney (Barry), and Laverne Cox (Kacy) are the big names attached to star.

The good news for the potential viewers is that this is a limited series, so fans will get a complete story across nine episodes.

Rhimes has already had great success on the small screen with shows like Grey's Anatomy, How to Get Away With Murder, and Scandal.

The super producer's first series for Netflix was Bridgerton, which, at the time, emerged as the streamer's #1 drama ever.

It quickly landed a multi-season renewal as well as a spinoff order.

Check out the full trailer below and be sure to watch the show on February 11.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.