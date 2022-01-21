Joe vs. Carole: Tiger King Drama Series Gets Trailer and Premiere Date

Peacock has a treat for all you cool cats and kittens.

The NBCUniversal-owned streaming service's TV series Joe vs. Carole has a trailer and premiere date.

All eight episodes will drop Thursday, March 3.

"Based on the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic, hosted and reported by Robert Moor, the limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit," reads the description for the series.

"She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry," it continues.

But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe "will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy."

"The results prove dangerous."

In the aforementioned clip, we see the pair going to war.

“She wants to mess with me, I can mess with her," Joe says.

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,” showrunner Etan Frankel said in a statement shared by Peacock on Friday.

“John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with."

"He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking."

"And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next."

"It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

Not too long ago, two drama series based on Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin were in the works.

Nicolas Cage was set to play the role for an Amazon original series.

Ultimately, Amazon canceled the series amid rumors that interest in the story was waning.

"We should clear the record. I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it to come together," Cage told Variety.

"They felt at one point that it was lightning in a bottle, but that point has since faded into the distance and it's no longer relevant," he added.

Netflix aired a docuseries that was an overnight success in 2020, just as stay at home orders were underway due to COVID-19.

The second season did not meet the same success, and it's unlikely to get another season at the streamer.

Alas, check out the teaser for Peacock's new show below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.