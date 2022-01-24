Murderville Trailer: Will Arnett and Big Name Guests Solve Crimes With a Twist!

Netflix takes viewers to Murderville early next month.

The streamer on Monday dropped the first look at the upcoming Will Arnett series, which is set to premiere on February 3.

"Meet Senior Detective Terry Seattle (Will Arnett), Homicide Division," reads the official description," reads the description of the series.

"For Terry, every day means a new murder case and a new celebrity guest star as his partner," it continues.

"But here’s the catch: each episode's guest star isn’t being given the script," teases the description of the series.

"They have no idea what’s about to happen to them. Together, the guest star and Terry Seattle will have to improvise their way through the case... but it will be up to each celebrity guest alone to name the killer."

"Join them as they punch a one-way ticket to Murderville," it concludes.

It certainly is a compelling hook for a new series, and the cast is excellent.

The main cast includes Haneefah Wood as Chief Rhonda Jenkins - Seattle, Lilan Bowden as Medical Examiner Amber Kang, and Phillip Smithey as Detective Darren 'Daz' Phillips.

The guest cast includes Annie Murphy, Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone.

Knowing the guest cast won't know the contents of the script is an intriguing hook that will be sure to give us some perfect TV moments.

The official trailer highlights the twist in the most perfect way.

If you think it's familiar, the series is based on BBC3's Murder in Successville.

It is written and exec produced by Krister Johnson, while Arnett will also serve as an EP.

It is rare for fresh and exciting TV shows to hit the air at a time when the world is zeroing in on well-known IP.

Have a look at the full trailer for Murderville below, and hit the comments with your thoughts!

