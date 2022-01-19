Outlander Season 6 Trailer: Claire and Jamie Prepare for War

The droughtlander will come to an end in March, but we're already worried about Claire, Jamie, and the people in their orbit.

Starz on Wednesday pulled back the curtain on the full-length Outlander Season 6 trailer, and let's just say, we're going to be worrying about the fate of our favorite characters.

“The tide has turned," says Claire in the clip, which teases a whole lot of danger for our beloved characters.

As for how the premium cabler describes the new run, Outlander Season 6 “sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America."

"Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina — and perhaps most significantly — during a period of dramatic political upheaval," the logline continues.

"The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which, as Claire knows all too well, is unwittingly marching towards Revolution."

"Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.”

Adapted from Diana Gabaldon’s international best-selling books, the sixth season is based on material from the sixth book in the Outlander series, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

Starz announced in November that the season would debut on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT across all STARZ platforms in the U.S. and will air day and date in the UK for the first time on STARZPLAY.

It is set to launch with an extended episode, giving fans a lot to discuss after such a lengthy time between seasons.

It was previously reported that the season had been scaled back, with the season set to comprise of just eight episodes -- down from the original order of 12 episodes.

The good news for fans is that the series has already been renewed for a seventh season, which is set to consist of 16 episodes.

“We are excited to get into the editing room to work on bringing the fans one step closer to reuniting with the family back on Fraser’s Ridge,” said Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner.

“Filming in 2021 has presented an unprecedented set of challenges which led us to the decision to truncate the season in order to bring the fans the most vibrant and dynamic season as soon as possible."

"Dinna fash, we will then film an extended season seven with 16 episodes next year as life returns to normalcy.”

Check out the full-length trailer for Outlander Season 6 below.

Hit the comments with your thoughts!

Remember you can watch Outlander online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.