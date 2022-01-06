Ozark Final Season Trailer Teases Tragedy and Closure for the Byrdes

Ozark is going out in a blaze of glory.

Netflix on Thursday unveiled the full-length trailer for the fourth -- and final -- season of the thriller.

We get to see a car accident that puts the entire Byrde family in a deadly scenario.

Another scene shows Navarro reaching out to the FBI, but will Marty and Wendy want to help him?

Then there's Ruth, who will find herself pushed to the limit in her quest to break free from the drama that has plagued her life.

"Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro's empire," reads the official logline.

"They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won't stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood."

The new season stars Emmy Award® Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award® Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award® Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, and Charlie Tahan.

The cast also includes Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Emmy Award® Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers.

News of the Ozark final season broke in 2020, but production was delayed by several months

"We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right."

"It's been such a great adventure for all of us -- both on screen and off -- so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

As previously reported, the final season has been split in half, with the first seven episodes arriving Friday, January 21.

Check out the full trailer below, and hit the comments with your thoughts.

