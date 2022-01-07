Resident Alien Season 2 Trailer: Harry Hatches a Wicked Plan!

We are weeks away from the premiere of Resident Alien Season 2.

Thankfully, we have a full-length trailer that teases what's to come!

The clip shows Harry in Patience, and his scheming ways are very present.

“On his new quest to protect the people of Earth, Harry struggles to hold on to his alien identity as his human emotions grow stronger by the day,” reads the official description for Season 2.

“In an adventure that takes Harry and Asta (Sara Tomko) all the way to New York City, Asta brings Harry into the arms of someone he can call family."

"Back in Patience, Sheriff Mike (Corey Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Elizabeth Bowen) find themselves closer to unraveling the mystery of Sam Hodges’s murder.”

As previously reported, Resident Alien Season 2 is getting the split season treatment, airing the first half weekly from January 26 to March 16.

The show is set to return later in the year for the second half of its season, which will wrap up the season-long arcs.

It's unclear if the season will be constructed with split seasons in mind, or if it is purely a decision brought on by the pandemic.

Resident Alien Season 1 was a huge success for Syfy, attracting an average of 9.3 million viewers.

It makes sense then that the series nabbed a speedy renewal.

Lisa Katz, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal TV and streaming, issued a statement about the Season 2 order last year.

"With Resident Alien, everything just came together in perfect harmony," the statement begins.

"A script by Chris Sheridan that leapt off the page, a lead performance by Alan Tudyk, whose nuance between comedy and menace was pitch-perfect, and a team of producers, cast, and crew who were all striving to do something great.

"The appeal of this show transcended the sci-fi genre in a way that enabled us to bring in a broader audience, and as the series continues, we hope to encourage more and more fans to discover Harry’s very particular perspective on humans."

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.