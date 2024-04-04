Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 8 Review: Homecoming

Well, that was an action-packed finale!

Finally, most of the town is in on the alien joke, and the story is the better for it.

We could have spent a lot of time goofing around with Harry being a dufus in Patience, but Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 8 set him and everyone up for a crazy story expansion for a potential fourth season.

While Resident Alien hasn't been renewed yet, with word of mouth and excellent storytelling, it has to return.

Syfy hasn't had a hit this big in years, and it's not easy to build a show of this magnitude or keep up its momentum. They have done that excellently here.

The season finale didn't waste any time. There were very few normal Patience happenings, with the exception of Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv, who will never stop bickering (and we hope they never do!).

Cletus joined their task force, which was a kick, and they ran into Detective Torres in the middle of the woods. She's been watching over Mike, which is borderline stalkerish if you think about it.

D'arcy got called out for watching over Ben and Kate, and they've been friends since childhood, so it had to be said. Torres is a little odd. But Mike likes her, and they made up.

Sadly, their affection might be tarnished. Now that he's seen and punched out an alien, will he be quiet about it? Doubtful. Or will he drag that sucker back to the station? You never know which direction the story will take us.

The timing was impeccable and spelled out how he'd react after the romantic moment on the county line where they agreed they'd never, ever believe in aliens. Whoops!

There's also the Robo Alien Hunter stomping through the woods. The story played out almost exactly like Robocop, which I believe I noted in an earlier Resident Alien Season 3 review is a movie I despised.

The pain Peter Bach has gone through losing a child was enough for a lifetime, but the General cruelly used him, disregarding his humanity -- the very thing Resident Alien is about -- to achieve her own goals. It's gross.

His strength persevered, and when he saw Joseph, everything came flooding back to him. Now, he's got an indestructible body to match his indefatigable desire to save his son and set things right. God help anyone who gets in his way.

We called it that Joseph would likely become allies with our gang in their quest to save Earth. That it would happen over alien medical plans was unexpected but totally on point for this show.

The guy is a bit of a dunce regarding his own life, but he's a hybrid. He was created as a soldier with a specific purpose and incredibly good looks. If ever an actor has aged well, it's Enver Gjokav. Honestly, sometimes he takes my breath away.

He's a perfect minion in a host of ridiculously good-looking hybrids. But like everyone else, he stepped up and saved Earth. Of course, the General captured him (once again, for her own purposes), but he's bound to be around as the story continues.

We need him on Earth more than ever.

D'arcy took heroism to a new level. Her bravery on the slopes translated well to rustling with aliens, and nothing was going to hold her back.

One of her main goals was to make Asta proud. Asta has been caring for her since the day they met, and D'arcy just wanted to return the favor. Her selflessness is extraordinary, but many Patience residents have that same quality.

With very few exceptions, when the rubber meets the road, no matter how scared they might be, these people step up to the plate and hit a home run.

It's a good time to apologize to D'arcy for using a capital A after the D. I blame IMDB, which will probably be changed by morning, and the Syfy promotional materials. But D'arcy, girl, I've got your back now!

Asta was trying to save D'arcy, who was trying to save the Earth. D'arcy saved Kate's baby, which will come as a complete shock to Ben and Kate.

Gosh, do they deserve the break or what?

Their scenes together were so touching. Kate refused to remove her chip not only to find their daughter but to give Ben a break after 30 years of abductions.

Who are these people with so much love for one another? Patience may be a hub of alien activity, but living there is still a privilege. Everyone has each other's backs, which is incredibly rare in this world.

I'm not going to lie. When they intimated that Bridget was dead, I almost lost it. That alien baby is the cutest thing, and it got several degrees cuter when it began talking.

Asta: Where's Bridget?

Harry: I do not want to talk about Bridget. Bridget is gone. We have to leave. Permalink: I do not want to talk about Bridget. Bridget is gone. We have to leave.

Nothing is more adorable than a tiny, funny-looking thing with a cute voice. It's like getting tickled. Every time it speaks, you get the giggles and do a squee.

Harry: This is some bullshit!

Bridget: Bullshit! Permalink: This is some bullshit!

And that's about right. This is some bullshit. I was keeping my eye on everyone once the Mantid was outed as a shapeshifter, but it didn't occur to me that Harry would be caught in its grasp.

Of course, the Mantid was unaware of Max and Robo Alien Hunter (RAH for short?), so he's in for a bit of a surprise. With so many people in the know about aliens now, he may find himself hogtied and dragged through town for a beatdown.

Were you a little surprised that Max didn't have a chip?

Since he can see aliens, it made sense he might have been abducted, too. But what if he's a hybrid? Will all be well with the Hawthornes and their daughter? What is the point of the Greys having human babies?

What if neither Max nor their new daughter belongs to Ben? That would be heartbreaking for Ben, but it would fit well into the story. As close as Ben and Kate have become, it would test their relationship for them to discover that kind of treachery due to their abductions.

What is the likelihood of them coming out of this with a happy ending this soon in the story? Nil.

The General let her curiosity get the better of her, and she used the portal to get on the ship. Well, to go to the moon? That was the moon, right? No wonder nobody saw them. Their hatch is just another divot on the surface of the moon. Brilliant!

Harry, Bridget, Robert, and the General are all on the moon now, and Max might be their only salvation. Can he finally get his parents to listen to him?

Will Liv and RAH work together? Her face lit up when she saw him, one of the few people she's ever trusted. Mike has an alien at his feet.

There are so many exciting developments, and the season is OVER. What a ripoff!

But the shorter season did work well for the finale. We must keep our fingers crossed for a quick renewal and an even faster production schedule.

We're on the moon! Aliens are all around! Harry and Bridget need to be saved! The Hawthornes have a daughter! And there are a bunch of pissed-off Grays who probably want the sweet taste of revenge.

What did you think of "Homecoming" and the season in general? Isn't it time to drop a comment below? If you've made it this far, why not?

