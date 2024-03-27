Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 7 Review: Here Comes My Baby

Love changes a person, and on Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 7, Harry comes to that realization after dealing with his breakup.

Nobody should be robbed of the experience, no matter how difficult it is to handle.

Let's just thank goodness that most of us don't have to go on a killing spree for our hearts to grow three sizes.

Lovelorn Harry was growing old fast, so I'm thankful he found more love to fill his broken heart.

But until he learned what it was like to have his heart smashed to bits, he was incapable of putting others before himself.

"Here Comes My Baby" was another installment heavy on laughs, with a few important developments tossed into the mix.

Laughter is the best medicine, they say, but what they forget is that when it comes to discussing TV, if laughter is all you've got, talking about it isn't the easiest thing to do.

Resident Alien Season 3 is the leanest of them all, so spending so much time on Harry falling in love and then wallowing in self-pity when he loses it skews the narrative progress.

When it comes to the story of Harry saving Earth from The Greys, it's been a road long traveled with few milestones this season.

Saving Earth really isn't Harry's journey, though, is it?

With every human trait he embraces, Resident Alien becomes less about aliens and more about the human experience.

With the great divide amongst us, that makes sense.

At this point, it seems like the only way for us to find our way back to a world that thrives on community and honest debate would be for aliens to invade the planet, threatening everything we hold dear.

Even then, it might take an actual alien like Harry to become more like us before we could see how far apart we've really become and what it would mean for the world overall for us to fix it.

One of the best things about this season is how Harry has allowed himself to shrug off his human instincts to use Ben and Kate Hawthorne's abductions to help his mission.

Granted, it's a mission to save Earth, but allowing them to shoulder so much of the burden without knowing it is really tough to watch.

But it was incredibly satisfying that Harry rebounded from heartbreak to a full heart, which turned out to be the catalyst to end Kate's suffering.

We've watched Ben and Kate's memories return in fits and starts. Ben pushes them far into the recesses of his mind, preferring to remain in the dark.

Kate, though, has been unable to do that. Perhaps it's because she was pregnant. Even if she thought it was a false positive, her body still knew the truth.

When you think back to Kate and Ben's celebration of that false positive during Resident Alien Season 2, the reality breaks your heart.

Kate has the benefit of stronger friendships than Ben, who tends to rely on himself and his nuclear family for emotional support.

Liv has been banging the drum about aliens in Patience for decades, and when she offered Kate her hand, Kate took it, and every breadcrumb she followed cleared the way for her to learn the truth.

It took Bridget's return and the pain felt by Harry's abandonment for the switch to flip.

If babies can sense the same loss that Harry felt at losing Heather, he didn't want to be a part of it anymore.

Harry has never been more humane than when he hypnotized Kate and decided not to cover the truth any longer.

Ben was on his own adventure with Mike and Liv, which opened his eyes to the truth he's been unwilling to accept.

This was his breakout episode, where he finally gets on the same page as others and is no longer in the dark. He showed courage and bravery while helping Mike and Liv, which is what he'll need to help Kate navigate what she's learned.

Ben is often the first person to bury his head in the sand when the going gets tough, but for the first time, we've seen what he has to offer when he doesn't.

They have each other, but they are by no means an island unto themselves.

D'Arcy came to Kate's rescue when she was locked to the bed without her key, and a short discussion between them proved that D'Arcy wasn't off base sticking nearby to protect Ben.

She just didn't know that Kate was being abducted, as well.

D'Arcy's growth this season has been measurable, but the final piece of the puzzle was validation from her father.

I still remember when my dad told me he was proud of me for doing things that he never managed to do himself. It was like an epiphany of love and acceptance.

D'Arcy experiencing the same gave her wings. She's no longer willing to stand on the sidelines and wait for others to solve the world's problem -- she's taking it upon herself to do something.

Do we even know what Harry's bomb will do? It's unlikely that D'Arcy understands the scope of what she's about to attempt, but at the rate, everything has been going, someone had to take the plunge.

Joseph created a glove emulating Harry's DNA and has control over the alien ball. That will manipulate water, increasing the likelihood of forever damaging the earth's atmosphere.

The urgency for all open stories has just hit warp speed.

Revisiting the funny side of things, this episode delivered in spades.

Ben and Mike in bed together was comedy gold. Sahar returned full of biting wit but a little humbler, too. Heartbreak had rattled Harry so greatly that instead of allowing Sahar to work magic with Bridget, he used her to kill the little bugger.

Of course, Bridget wasn't going that easily. The only thing that would have been more fun than seeing him claw the pieces of himself together with random DNA to attack Harry would have been to see two dozen alien babies do the same.

Now, the season has come full circle.

What's on the agenda for the finale?

That question will be answered with Resident Alien Season 3 Episode 8, and it's pretty easy to imagine that any theorizing we do will be moot.

Still, do you have one?

If so, drop it in the comments below!

