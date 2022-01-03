SEAL Team: Jason Hits Rock Bottom in Emotional Trailer

We've spent years watching the highs and lows of the Bravo Team, and we're about to witness Jason hitting rock bottom.

In a new teaser for the final three episodes of SEAL Team Season 5, Jason is spiraling out of control as Ray reveals he knows what's happening.

We get glimpses of Jason questioning his mortality before the clip ends with him holding a gun.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know Jason has been battling a TBI and has been losing his memory.

It almost got the team killed on a mission, and people have slowly realized something is amiss with him.

Understandably, Jason has been in denial, not wanting to admit to being off his game, and it has elevated the conflict in his team.

Clay confronted him on SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 10, and it resulted in them having a war of words and Clay getting shoved.

On SEAL Team Season 5 Episode 11, Ray did not initially believe Clay that something was off with Jason, but the penny dropped when he caught Jason doing memory exercises.

If Jason does get diagnosed with a TBI, it could signal the end of his time with the Bravo Team.

The trailer heavily suggests that Jason will start to confront what is happening, and that could make him see visions of fallen loved ones.

Throughout SEAL Team Season 5, Jason has been pushing the people he loves the most away.

The series is on the cusp of making some big changes, but it remains to be seen how all of it will play out.

One thing is for sure:

We'll be watching the series until the end.

The series stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, Max Thieriot as Clay Spenser, Neil Brown Jr. as Ray Perry, AJ Buckley as Sonny Quinn, and Toni Trucks as Lisa Davis.

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it!

It looks intense.

Catch new episodes of SEAL Team Sundays, exclusively on Paramount+.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.