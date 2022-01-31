Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Netflix Revives Leatherface in Chilling Trailer

An iconic horror villain will rise on Netflix next month.

The streamer on Monday unveiled the trailer for the reboot of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it's as blood-soaked as expected.

As previously reported, the new flick is a direct sequel to the 1974 original, following in the footsteps of the recent Halloween movie trilogy.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre picks up Leatherface returning after nearly 50 years of hiding to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

"Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture," reads the logline.

Sounds spooky, right?

"But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge."

The trailer pulls back the curtain on the town, the characters, and their biggest conflicts.

Sally is locked and loaded, waiting on the day Leatherface resurfaces, but will she get her revenge?

We have no idea!

Negating what happened in the previous seven movies might not go down well with many fans, but some of the sequels have simply not been worth watching.

2017's Leatherface was an attempt to reinvent the wheel, but for the most part, it wasn't that interesting.

Moving the action to streaming could reinvigorate the franchise because Netflix will be banking on many streams.

Whatever the case, we'll be watching this movie when it launches. We only have a few weeks to wait.

Have a look at the full trailer below and chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

Will you check out this movie?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.