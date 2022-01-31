Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Netflix Revives Leatherface in Chilling Trailer

at .

An iconic horror villain will rise on Netflix next month.

The streamer on Monday unveiled the trailer for the reboot of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and it's as blood-soaked as expected.

As previously reported, the new flick is a direct sequel to the 1974 original, following in the footsteps of the recent Halloween movie trilogy.

Leatherface Returns in 2022

Texas Chainsaw Massacre picks up Leatherface returning after nearly 50 years of hiding to terrorize a group of idealistic young friends who accidentally disrupt his carefully shielded world in a remote Texas town.

"Melody (Sarah Yarkin), her teenage sister Lila (Elsie Fisher), and their friends Dante (Jacob Latimore) and Ruth (Nell Hudson), head to the remote town of Harlow, Texas to start an idealistic new business venture," reads the logline.

Sounds spooky, right?

Leatherface Returns

"But their dream soon turns into a waking nightmare when they accidentally disrupt the home of Leatherface, the deranged serial killer whose blood-soaked legacy continues to haunt the area’s residents — including Sally Hardesty (Olwen Fouéré), the sole survivor of his infamous 1973 massacre who’s hell-bent on seeking revenge."

The trailer pulls back the curtain on the town, the characters, and their biggest conflicts.

Sally is locked and loaded, waiting on the day Leatherface resurfaces, but will she get her revenge?

Sarah Yarkin

We have no idea!

Negating what happened in the previous seven movies might not go down well with many fans, but some of the sequels have simply not been worth watching.

2017's Leatherface was an attempt to reinvent the wheel, but for the most part, it wasn't that interesting.

Moving the action to streaming could reinvigorate the franchise because Netflix will be banking on many streams.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre Leads

Whatever the case, we'll be watching this movie when it launches. We only have a few weeks to wait.

Have a look at the full trailer below and chime in with your thoughts in the comments.

Will you check out this movie?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

Levi Troutman - Professional Daredevil
Leroy Patterson - The Human Tackboard
Go-Big Show Hosts
Manu Lataste
Horse, the Nutshot King
A Plunge After a Win

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Netflix Revives Leatherface in Chilling Trailer