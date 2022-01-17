The Handmaid's Tale: Will Season 5 Be the End?

The Handmaid's Tale is one of the most successful shows of the last decade.

The Hulu hit has garnered critical acclaim, awards love, and is set to spawn a spinoff.

But where does the original show go beyond The Handmaid's Tale Season 5?

Hulu renewed the show for a fifth season in 2020 to little surprise, but there was no telling whether it would conclude the series.

Ann Dowd, who plays Aunt Lydia, addressed the future in an interview with Radio Times while promoting the movie Mass.

"The writers are very smart. They don't tell actors anything," she said of the creatives behind the award-winning drama.

"What would I say about it? No, I don't have a clue at all about what will be happening. I do know that there's a season 5 and 6."

So, there we have it,

According to the star, the beloved series will get a sixth season.

Whether that sixth season will wrap up the show, we don't know, but still, it's good to know there is a long life left in it.

"We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support,” said showrunner Bruce Miller when the pickup for Season 5 was confirmed.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year.”

As for the spinoff, The Testaments, details remain scarce.

There have been rumors that Dowd will reprise her role for the project which is set to take place several years after the original show.

Dowd explained to Ellen DeGeneres in an interview she would like to play the character again.

“And the other thing I have, and I’m just going to say it right now, I thought to myself I hope they’re going to let me play her,” Dowd said.

“The problem is that if they don’t, the actress who would have been chosen should watch her back because I would hunt her until she gives it up.”

What are your thoughts on the show continuing for a sixth season?

No premiere date for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 has been revealed, but it will likely arrive in the fall if production gets underway this month.

Catch the first four seasons on Hulu.

