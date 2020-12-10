The Handmaid's Tale Locked in For Season 5 at Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale will not be coming to a close soon.

Hulu has officially picked up a fifth season of the dystopian drama, with the renewal coming well ahead of the fourth season's premiere.

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4 was set to launch earlier this year, but COVID-19 scuppered the filming plans, and the series will now return in 2021.

"We were only two weeks in, so we actually have an entire season to shoot," series star Elisabeth Moss previously explained to Extra.

"We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time, no human’s life is worth a TV show."

"We’re just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody."

The good news is that production has resumed since.

The fourth chapter will span ten episodes, but no details on an episode order have been revealed for the just-announced fifth season.

"We’re very grateful to Hulu and MGM that the show will be returning for a fifth season, and especially to our loyal fans for their support,” said Bruce Miller.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue to tell these stories with our incredible cast and crew, and can’t wait to be back on the air with season four next year.”

Hulu is also working on a spinoff of the series based on Margaret Atwood's The Testaments, but there's no telling whether that show could come to fruition when the parent series inevitably ends its run.

The Handmaid's Tale is a defining series for Hulu, healing the streamer breakout into the awards front, with a well-received series that also garnered many viewers.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.