The Mighty Ducks: Josh Duhamel to Replace Emilio Estevez!

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has found a new co-lead for Season 2!

Deadline is reporting that Josh Duhamel is joining the cast of the Disney+ series.

The outlet reports that Duhamel's Gavin Cole is a former NHL player-turned-coach.

"Inspirational, charming, hardcore — he’s big on the hockey metaphor that applies to life," the character breakdown reads.

"He runs the super-intense summer hockey institute where The Mighty Ducks land for Season 2."

Emilio Estevez, who reprised his role from the movies, officially exited Game Changers in November after reports of a contract dispute with ABC Signature.

The studio asked all actors and people working in Zone A on the spin-off to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Estevez and his reps did not guarantee that he would comply, and the studio ultimately decided against picking up his contract.

The star shared in a statement to Deadline that he is "not anti-vaxx" and has taken "this pandemic very seriously, and I am often teased about my continued following of the safety protocols and my abundance of caution."

He said that "creative differences" were to blame for his departure and that "any other narrative is false."

It's unclear at this stage how much the scripts were changed to explain the exit of Estevez.

As for Duhamel, he is coming off a series regular role on Netflix's canceled Jupiter's Legacy.

The streamer canceled the show just weeks after its debut, leading to an outpouring from fans to produce a second season.

The actor is also attached to the cast NBC's upcoming limited series The Thing About Pam.

On the big screen, Duhamel will star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding this summer.

Production on The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 is set to get underway soon ahead of a likely fall launch.

Cathy Yuspa and Josh Goldsmith will return as showrunners for Season 2 and executive-produce alongside series creator Steve Brill, Lauren Graham, George Heller, Brad Petrigala, Jordan Kerner, and Jon Avnet.

