Tim Allen to Reprise Santa Clause Role for Disney+ Limited Series

The North Pole is calling ... and Tim Allen is reporting for duty.

Disney+ announced Friday that it had picked up a limited series based on the Santa Clause movie franchise.

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," reads the logline.

"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole."

"With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole."

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for the role following the launch of the 1994 film The Santa Clause.

He went on to play the role in two sequels, both hugely popular movies, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

Allen, is best known for headlining the top-rated ABC series Home Improvement, and earned numerous awards for his role of Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, including a Golden Globe in 1994 and The People’s Choice Award for eight consecutive years from 1992-1999.

Allen also starred for nine seasons on the hit series Last Man Standing.

In 1995, he lent his voice to Buzz Lightyear in Pixar’s first computer animated film, Toy Story.

He reprised the iconic role as the arrogant yet lovable space action figure in two sequels, 1999’s Toy Story " and 2010’s Toy Story 3.

He also appeared as the character in a number of short films, including "Hawaiian Vacation," "Small Fry" and "Partysaurus Rex."

He reunited with the creative team from The Santa Clause to make Disney’s Jungle 2 Jungle, and also starred in the feature remake of a Disney classic, The Shaggy Dog, in 2006.

