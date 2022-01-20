Upload Season 2: Premiere Date Revealed!

It's been a long wait, but we finally know when to expect Upload Season 2!

Prime Video announced today that Upload Season 2 will return to Prime Video on Friday, March 11, 2022.

All seven episodes of the second season will be available on that date, rewarding fans who have been waiting since 2020 for more from the hit show.

Like many TV shows, Upload was delayed due to the pandemic, but it's nice to know we'll have fresh episodes in a few months.

Prime Video knows the show has been gone for a minute, so the streaming service has dropped a special recap video (scroll down to the bottom of the post) that provides key character and story highlights from the freshman season.

The series introduced us to the digital afterlife, near-future technology (i.e. a “hug-suit,” a scuba-looking suit that a human can put on to physically feel things or have sex in the metaverse), a complex love triangle, and were left with more questions than answers surrounding a potential murder.

The seven-episode second season will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

The series is a sci-fi comedy series from Emmy Award-winning writer Greg Daniels (The Office, Parks and Recreation), set in a technologically advanced future where hologram phones, 3D food printers and automated grocery stores are the norm.

Most uniquely, humans can choose to be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife.

"Nathan is at a crossroads in his (after) life… his ex-girlfriend Ingrid has unexpectedly arrived to Lakeview hoping to strengthen their relationship, but his heart still secretly yearns for his customer service angel Nora," reads the logline for Upload Season 2.

Meanwhile, Nora is off the grid and involved with the anti-tech rebel group “The Ludds.”

Prime Video also shared the following:

Season Two is packed with new near-future concepts, including Lakeview’s newest in-app digital baby program called, “prototykes,” and other satirical glimpses of the technological advances and headaches to come.

Upload stars Robbie Amell as Nathan, Andy Allo as Nora, Kevin Bigley as Luke, Allegra Edwards as Ingrid, Zainab Johnson as Aleesha, Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy, and Josh Banday as Ivan, and Andrea Rosen as Lucy.

Check out the recap below.

