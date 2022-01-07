Virgin River Season 5: Production Delayed!

The wait for Virgin River Season 5 might be long, TV Fanatics.

The Netflix romantic drama landed a two-season renewal last year following the success of Virgin River Season 3.

Series lead Alexandra Breckenridge took to Instagram stories this week to reveal filming on the fifth season has been postponed.

Jack and Mel Stare Lovingly - Virgin River Season 3 Episode 1

"We were supposed to start [filming] in March, but it was pushed so... I don't know. I don't know man," the Mel Monroe actress revealed.

"I'm hoping that maybe we'll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than the winter."

The star went on to say that she was over filming in Vancouver in the winter.

"To be quite frank with you guys, I'm pretty done filming in Vancouver in the winter. Not really interested in doing that ever again, actually."

Joey's Birthday Surprise - tall - Virgin River Season 3 Episode 1

"It's really cold. And when you're standing outside in sandals, and little outfits because it's supposed to be the middle of summer... not awesome!"

The good news is that Virgin River Season 4 is already filmed.

Martin Henderson revealed back in November that post-production was underway.

"Doing a little post production work on #virginriver season 4," he wrote on Instagram.

Virgin River Season 4: Behind the Scenes

"Making sure it’s all smooth and satisfying for the best fans EVER! Y’all have a lovely weekend wherever you find yourselves," he added.

While Netflix has not revealed a premiere date for Season 4, it will likely be in the first half of 2022.

Depending on how long production is pushed back on the next season, the streamer could keep the episodes in the can for longer to minimize the wait between the fourth and fifth seasons.

The wait between seasons has gotten shorter every year, so we don't know what will happen.

The show did regularly top the Nielsen streaming chart with its third season, so it's also likely Netflix would want the show back soon.

Picking Bad Boys - Virgin River Season 3 Episode 10

The cast also includes Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Lauren Hammersley, Grayson Gurnsey, Sarah Dugdale, Zibby Allen, Marco Grazzini, Annette O'Toole, and Chase Petriw.

What are your thoughts on the delay?

Hit the comments below.

Virgin River Seasons 1-3 are on Netflix now.

