Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 3 Episode 3

Did T.K. pull through?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3, the drama intensified in the aftermath of a big accident.

Mom On His Mind - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3

Meanwhile, the unexpected arctic front continued to cause problems for everyone.

Elsewhere, Grace prepared for the birth of her baby as she made a big decision about her future.

How did it all play out?

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3 Quotes

Paul: Thank you guys, for saving me out there. For digging me out of all that concrete and steel and ice.
Mateo: And rebar. It turns out gyms have a lot of rebar.
Paul: OK then, that too. No, but, uh, I knew if anybody was going to come through that wall, it was gonna be my boys from the 126.
Judd: That's because you know how we do.
Paul: I do. I love you guys. I meant that.
Mateo: We should probably hug again.
Judd: Eh, we love you too.
Mateo: I love you, bro.

T.K.: So when did you get in?
Gwyn: Just now. I flew in as soon as I heard about your latest little stint in the hospital. You know you're in there so often you ought to enroll in some sort of rewards program.

Updates on T.K. - tall- 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3
Comforting Touch -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3
Mom On His Mind - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3
Wracked with Concern -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3
Stepford Mom -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3
Riding in Cars with Billy -tall - 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 3
