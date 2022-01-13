Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 7 Episode 11

Did Crockett and Blake get to the point with Randall?

On Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 11, the pair tried to help a star football player with a liver transplant.

A Famous Alcoholic - Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Dylan was reluctantly reunited with old friends when their son broke his arm.

Elsewhere, Stevie and Charles worked together when a patient fell ill after a back-alley plastic surgery.

Sharon: Every one of these doctors who is named as a defendant shouldn't be. They didn't do anything wrong. They shouldn't be punished.
Randall: I agree, but we can't let this play out in the media. The court that's really going to matter is the court of public opinion.

Stevie: That's quite a look. You enjoying hitting the lanes?
Will: It's mostly a fashion statement, but I do enjoy rolling a ball once in a while.

