Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 23 Episode 12

Did Rollins and Velasco manage to navigate a complicated web of secrets?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12, a popular fighter went missing.

Dealing With Protesters - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 11

With the man not showing up for his biggest bout of the year, the gang knew something was up.

Meanwhile, McGrath finally opened up to Benson, creating a bond between the pair.

Rollins: Thanks for coming back in.
Benson: Sure. Your hometown hero got attacked, of course I'm going to be here.

Benson: McGrath wants all the DV-5s from the week by tonight.
Fin: Tell him to get a life.
Benson: Where is everyone?
Fin: Acting a fool.

Benson and Rollins - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12
Nothing Surprises Benson - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12
Fin Investigates a Fighter - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12
A Fighter Disappears - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12
Unraveling The Case - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12
A Complicated Web / Tall - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 12
