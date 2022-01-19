Watch Naomi Online: Season 1 Episode 2

Did Dee go too far?

On Naomi Season 1 Episode 2, Naomi had to find out more about the unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego.

Best Friends - Naomi Season 1 Episode 2

Meanwhile, Naomi's parents were caught off guard by Naomi's questions about what was happening to her.

Elsewhere, a hero who looked a lot like Superman arrived in town, throwing everyone for a loop.

How dd it all play out?

Naomi Season 1 Episode 2 Quotes

Dee: Sometimes when I'm stressed I, uh, do some deep breathing.
Naomi: I think I'll stick with the straight-up panic attack.

Dee: I don't know who you are. Not exactly. But I know that it all started March 14th, 2004, when I saw a light in the sky. That's when I first sensed it.
Naomi: Sensed what?
Dee: You.

