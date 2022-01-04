Watch Ordinary Joe Online: Season 1 Episode 10

Did Gwen's old flame complicate her current relationship?

On Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10, Gwen attended a school chorus that pushed her towards an old face.

Jenny Has News for Joe - Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Cop Joe and Amy pushed each other to confront some hard truths about their relationship.

Elsewhere, Music Joe's world was rocked to the core when Amy dropped a huge bombshell.

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10 Quotes

It’s time to tell Joe the truth about Lucas. We have to.

Jenny

Gwen: This is about my son.
Professor: So your boy has dreams of playing Lincoln Center one day?
Gwen: He can’t become a cop. I can’t lose another one. Can you get him in for an audition?

Ordinary Joe Season 1 Episode 10

