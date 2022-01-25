Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 3

at .

Did Thony's latest ultimatum prove to change everything?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3, Garrett wanted Thony to press on with her plan.

Arman & Hayak - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3

Meanwhile, Arman was tasked with collecting large donations for the wedding, but it caught the eyes of the FBI.

Elsewhere, a rift formed between Fiona and her son when a secret was revealed.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3 Online

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3 Quotes

Garrett: I’m working on a new informant.
Agent Russo: About that? Theo made repeated requests to get out.
Garrett: Oh come on. Have you never known an informant who didn’t try to wiggle off the hook?
Agent Russo: And now he’s dead.

Luca drew this to thank you for saving his life. You’re his hero. His trial starts today, and that wouldn’t have happened without you.

Thony

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3

The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3 Photos

Garrett's ultimatum - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3
Arman & Hayak - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3
Angry Armen - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3
Another attack - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3
Thony's breakdown - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3
Garret's family problems - The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3
  1. The Cleaning Lady
  2. The Cleaning Lady Season 1
  3. The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3
  4. Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 1 Episode 3