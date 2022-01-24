The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Legacy

Family is everything. Sometimes they are there are for you, and sometimes they destroy you.

On The Cleaning Lady Season 1 Episode 3, family secrets, family obligations, and rivalries nearly destroyed the Barsamian legacy and the De La Rosa families.

Arman learned his proper place in the Barsamian family, and both Thony and Fiona tried to keep their sons safe.

Arman has worked for Hayak since he was a teenager. As he shared with Thony before, his father never wanted him to continue working for Hayak, and because he decided to do so, his family has disowned him.

He considered Hayak family, but sometimes Arman still treated him like the help. Hayak assigned Arman to ask the wedding guests for monetary donations since it was an Armenian custom. Arman looked appalled at the amount, but he agreed anyway.

This just created a more significant rivalry between him and Hayak's son, Tarik, who was convinced that Arman was stealing his legacy and favor in his father's eyes.

All Arman wanted was to be treated equally. His wife, Nadia, kept pushing him to play the game and ask Hayak about making partner.

Arman could not win. On the wedding day, Hayak toasted his beautiful daughter Isabel and new husband Ben and toasted his son Tarik and announced he'd be joining the Armenian military to help the family.

Tarik looked even angrier than before. He must have felt like his dad was sending him away while keeping Arman close to the vest.

No one could have guessed that Arman and Isabel used to date. Arman tried to play it cool, but it looked like it crushed him, learning that Hayak didn't want Isabel dating him because he was the hired help.

Arman learned many details about how the way the Barsamian family operated. Does he really want to work for those types of people still?

Isabel: I’ll never forget.

Arman: Neither will I.

Thony's secrets were about to come out now that Garrett threatened to deport her unless she dug up some dirt on Arman and Hayak. When he taunted there were no medical trials over there, he struck a nerve.

Thony cares about one thing -- protecting her son and making sure he survives. Boy, did she go all mama bear on him.

Thony: Are you threatening my son?

Garrett: I’m just stating facts.

Thony has a bad habit of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Once again, she witnessed Arman attacking a man and was horrified.

Thony: This isn’t what I signed up for.

Arman: You said you wanted to pay your debts off to me, Clean it up!

Thony couldn't handle dealing with the crime much longer, so she became even more torn, especially when she realized that Garrett had a young son around Luca's age.

Seeing Garrett struggling as a single dad suddenly made Thony feel for him. She even shared with him how grateful she was that Luca got another birthday and encouraged him to attend his son's party. They were almost becoming friends.

Instead of asking Arman to work the wedding, Thony went to Nadia and appealed to her.

Thony: But I understand if you need to ask your husband.

Nadia: I don’t need to ask Arman anything. When it comes to my husband, I usually get my way.

Unfortunately, Arman did not like seeing both his ladies together and seemed to imply only he got to hire Thony, which set off another marital argument. Are Arman and Nadia fighting because he's attracted to Thony or because he's no longer in love with his wife?

While Thony was hunting for the list, Tark caught her in the office. He was drunk and nearly attacked her, trying to empty her pockets since he thought she stole from them.

Thony was smart. She only had her phone as she took a photo of the donators list. Arman rescued her and tried to comfort her, but she was cold.

Thony: You’re not the man I thought you were.

Arman: What am I then? Come on, say it! Do you think I’m a monster?

Arman and Thony are such a fun dysfunctional couple. They care about each other, and there is so much fire and ice in each of their interactions. They have saved each other, but neither is afraid to point out hard truths.

Thony only wanted to help her family. She struck a nerve when she asked him if it was still worth working for Hayak after losing many people. After his tear-filled goodbye with Isabel, he may be rethinking that.

Arman also had a point that Thony can't keep threatening to quit and expecting him to help still and protect her. He felt used by yet another person, which is Arman's trigger.

Fiona tried to prove how sorry she was by taking Chris to see a DACA lawyer, only the price made it seem unattainable.

Chris seemed like an angry teenager, who was convinced his mom was an undocumented mess that lied and broke her promises. He didn't think he'd be able to do anything normal like drive a car or study abroad.

That only made Fiona feel worse, since his real father was a one-night stand from the Philipinnes, making things even harder.

Despite his initial reaction, Chris could tell how bad his mom felt, and they consoled each other together. Hopefully, DACA comes through, and this family gets to stay together.

Other interesting things to note:

Garrett slept with a female informant and still wasn't fired. Was this the incident that killed his marriage? Liza Weil played a demanding, straight-talking boss, and she's entertaining opposite Oliver Hudson's Garrett.

How many women has Arman wooed? He has a history with his boss's daughter. Nadia is married sexy, and feisty, and he's flirted with Thony. All of these women are strong in their way.

Will we ever meet Thony's husband, or was it an arranged marriage?

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Will Thony betray Arman and give information to Garrett? Will they find a liver donor in time to save Luca?

What will Arman do with this new Intel about Hayak? Chime in below in the comments.

