Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 11

at .

Did Darlene go too far?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 11, Darlene interfered while Ben was on a date, leading to a big argument.

Dan Worries About Mark - The Conners Season 4 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Dan tried to pave the way for Harris and Aldo.

Elsewhere, Becky questioned whether her latest work endeavor was the right career move.

How did it all play out?

Watch The Conners Season 4 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch The Conners online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. The Conners
  2. The Conners Season 4
  3. The Conners Season 4 Episode 11
  4. Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 11