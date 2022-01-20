Watch The Conners Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Darlene go too far?

On The Conners Season 4 Episode 11, Darlene interfered while Ben was on a date, leading to a big argument.

Meanwhile, Dan tried to pave the way for Harris and Aldo.

Elsewhere, Becky questioned whether her latest work endeavor was the right career move.

How did it all play out?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.