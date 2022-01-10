Watch The Rookie Online: Season 4 Episode 11

Did Chen and Bradford manage to find out the truth?

On The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11, the pair tried to investigate the murder of an unhoused teenager with a link to Tamara.

Hot Entry -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10

Meanwhile, the team was forced to rely on a criminal for his expertise to help take down an even bigger threat.

How did it all play out?

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11 Quotes

Harper: I'm pregnant.
James: I can't tell if you're joking.
Harper: I'm not. I just found out.

Don't take it personally. She might just have a hard time opening up to you., but I'm sure Tamara will share when she's ready to.

Bradford

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11 Photos

Lucy Hugs Tamara - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11
Yvonne -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11
Tamara's Loss - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11
Convo in the Parking Lot - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11
Wesley's Advice - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11
Back to the Roots -tall - The Rookie Season 4 Episode 11
