Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 4

at .

Who helped Jack come to terms with his mother's death?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 picked up with Jack traveling to Ohio for the first time in many years.

Toby and Kate's Problems - This Is Us Season 6 Episode 3

Rebecca tried to be the doting wife while trying to help her husband throughout this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Big Three reached another life event that changed their outlook on things.

Watch This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 Online

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 Quotes

Knowing my mom, I got a funeral to plan and a lifetime of loose ends to tie up. I think it's just better if I do this on my own.

Jack

Rebecca: How about this suit?
Jack: That's light gray. I need a black suit.
Rebecca: Maybe we can go to Kimbel's. But suits are so expensive.
Jack: Doesn't matter what the cost is. It's my mother's funeral.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4

