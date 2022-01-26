Watch This Is Us Online: Season 6 Episode 4

Who helped Jack come to terms with his mother's death?

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 4 picked up with Jack traveling to Ohio for the first time in many years.

Rebecca tried to be the doting wife while trying to help her husband throughout this difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Big Three reached another life event that changed their outlook on things.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.