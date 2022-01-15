What to Watch: How I Met Your Father, Single Drunk Female, Ozark

It's about time! The first half of Ozark Season 4 drops on Netflix on Friday.

How I Met Your Father with Hilary Duff premieres on Hulu, and Single Drink Female will become another Freeform must-see.

Get all of our recommendations for what to watch this week below.

Saturday, January 15

8/7c Safe Room (Lifetime)

The super talented and incredibly pretty power couple of And Just Like That’s Nicole Ari Parker and her husband Station 19’s Boris Kodjoe (also making his directorial debut) star in this must-see thriller that will have you glued to the screen!

Parker stars as a widowed mother whose autistic teenaged son witnesses a break-in and murder of a neighbor and catches it on film. She does everything in her power to protect him from the murderers (Drea De Matteo, Mackenze Austin), who are intent on destroying the evidence and silencing him, for good.

And yes, Lila and her son will lock themselves in a makeshift safe room her late husband created as they figure out how to outsmart the intruders and survive. If you’re looking for something to curl up with a bowl of popcorn to watch, then no look no further than Safe Room!

Sunday, January 16

8/9c Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)

Tariq is out, but what does he do now?

Davis and Saxe work hard to get Tariq’s case dropped, while Monet continues to try to do what’s best for her family. But that proves hard with Lorenzo back in the picture.

Elsewhere, Dru and Lorenzo team up, while Zeke looks for answers.

Monday, January 17

9/8c 4400 (The CW)

After Mildred’s attack on Special Agent Greene, everyone is reeling. Agent Tanner and Jharrel but heads, puttiing Keisha in the crossfire. Loyalties are tested, more powers are revealed, and good faith is betrayed.

It’s a brand new world. Everything has changed – what could be next for our heroes?

Don’t miss the midseason premiere of 4400!

10/9c Ordinary Joe (NBC)

With only two episodes left, all three Joes hit a crossroads in their relationships.

Cop Joe supports Jenny during Lucas’s surgery. Will they cross a line? Both Nurse Joe and Jenny may give into temptation with Kinsley and Barrett while separated.

What will Rockstar Joe encounter on his tour and is there any hope for him and Amy?

Tuesday, January 18

8/7c The Kings of Napa (OWN)

After long-buried secrets were revealed, including a bombshell secret child revelation, Vanessa must accept a posthumous award granted to Reginald while grappling with the notion that she didn’t know the man she married.

Bridgitte fears that with new information out, she’s being treated unfairly and fights for her job. Meanwhile, ominous phone calls lead August to conclude the family estate is under threat.

Check this out:

If you’re into soapy family dramas about the wealthy and maintaining power over land and empires, well, raise a glass to The Kings of Napa because it has you covered!

9/8c Naomi (The CW)

Naomi is on a quest for answers.

After finding the old newspaper clipping at Zumbado’s shop, Naomi and her friends do some digging into the weird occurrences that have taken place in their little town.

And speaking of Zumbado, he and Naomi have another heated run-in.

9/8c Abbott Elementary (ABC)

If you’re not watching Abbott Elementary, you’re failing, and we’re not grading on a curve.

Abbott Elementary is the hottest new comedy of the year, and worthy of all the buzz it’s generating.

A new computer system meant to make things more efficent for the teachers is causing more work, and leaving veteran teacher Barbara at a loss and lying about her students’ success rather than admit defeat, despite Janine’s efforts to help.

9/8c Our Kind of People (FOX)

It’s the penultimate episode of the season, gearing up for a hell of a season finale!

Teddy gives Angela an ultimatum, knowing darn well that won’t go over well at all, sparking her to forge ahead with all her might.

Piggy faces a blast from the past, but everything comes to a head when an unexpected death sends shockwaves through the family and community.

10/9c New Amsterdam (NBC)

Is there a reason why New Amsterdam insists on stressing us out so much? The promo teases a “powerful” hour and “unforgettable goodbye,” and what are we supposed to do with that? Is someone checkout out of New Amsterdam on a permanent basis, and in what capacity?

Helen and street doctor Max are living their best, sexy lives in London, but they must figure out what to do about Helen’s mum, and back in the States, Iggy reaches an agreement with inappropriate new assistant Trevor.

And fingers are crossed that the poly storyline with Floyd is dead and buried! We can hope.

Wednesday, January 19

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

Prayer circle that the more balanced streak continues, and we’re in for another great hour that utilizes ALL of the cast!

At the very least, it doesn’t get better than YOU’s Carmela Zumbado guest-starring again as Voight’s feisty informant, Anna.

When the team makes some headway with their Los Temidos investigation, leading to Anna’s life in jeopardy, Voight looks deeper into her past.

Thursday, January 20

10/9c Single Drunk Female (Freeform)

In a two-episode premiere, an alcoholic named Samantha is forced to move in with her dysfunctional mother instead of going to jail.

Her relationships are tested as she learns her best friend is dating her ex and she has feelings for a member of AA.

Join us as we review this dramedy that explores the cheeky and humorous side of getting sober.

Friday, January 21

Ozark (Netflix)

The Ozark Season 4 tagline is “No One Gets Out Clean.”

Well, we’re going to have a bit of time to find out exactly what that means, as Ozark’s final season will air in two parts.

The first part drops today, and we know it’s going to be hell waiting for the second half that will close out the series for good.

