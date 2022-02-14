Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer: Lady Whistledown Sharpens Her Knives

Dearest gentle readers, did you miss me?

Netflix on Monday unveiled our most extensive look at Bridgerton Season 2 to date, and everyone in the ton should be afraid.

The 60-second spectacular shows many of the characters and their conflicts on the season ahead while teasing that things are about to get worse for them.

The crafty editing shows the real Lady Whistledown in the final shot.

Penelope Featherington is loving this status as the person who doles out these insights and secrets about some of the most powerful people.

Will it come crashing down, or will Penelope continue to hide her true identity from her peers?

It was risky to unmask the omniscient writer on Bridgerton Season 1, but if there's one thing this show has taught us, it's that it plays with expectations.

Bridgerton has been a huge success for the streaming service since its launch in 2020, and the new teaser was actually dropped at a fan event.

As for what you can expect on Bridgerton Season 2, here's the logline:

From Shondaland and Creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and clever series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all.

The series also stars Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), Lorraine Ashbourne (Mrs. Varley), Harriet Cains (Philipa Featherington), Bessie Carter (Prudence Featherington), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington), Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Basset), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton).

Also along for the ride is Florence Hunt (Hyacinth Bridgerton), Martins Imhangbe (Will Mondrich), Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe), Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), Golda Rosheuvel (Queen Charlotte), and Luke Thompson (Benedict Bridgerton).

Rounding out the cast is Will Tilston (Gregory Bridgerton), Polly Walker (Portia Featherington), Rupert Young (Jack), and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton Season 2 launches March 25, 2022.

Check out the clip below.

