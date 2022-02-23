Celebrity Big Brother: Who Will Win Season 3?

The Celebrity Big Brother house has been all over the place this season.

While there were power shifts earlier in the season, Miesha Tate and Todrick Hall have primarily been running things.

For fans, it has been a less than stellar season because the same people are mainly getting what they want at every single eviction.

With the evictions of Todd Bridges and Lamar Odom, we're left with Miesha, Todrick, and Cynthia as our final three.

The finale is set to play out live Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS. It's time to take a look at the final three's chances of winning the $250,000 cash prize.

Miesha Tate - Three Head of Household Wins - Two Veto Wins

Miesha's resume speaks for itself. She came to play and has dominated most of the competitions so far.

Carson Kressley and Cynthia made a big mistake when she and Todrick flipped the target to Shanna Moakler earlier in the season.

Had Miesha been evicted instead of Shanna, the season would have been more exciting because it's been so obvious Miesha could win it all.

Miesha doesn't have as many connections on the jury as Cynthia, but it's hard to imagine anyone building a strong enough case for Cynthia to take the win over Miesha.

Stranger things have happened, but even though Miesha hasn't been the most likable, she has been in control of the game from the beginning.

It's rare for the first HOH to make it far into the competition, so it's commendable that she's still fighting her way to the finish line.

If it's Miesha vs. Todrick, it should be a unanimous vote in Miesha's favor.

Todrick Hall - One Head of Household Win - One Veto Win

Todrick has clearly never heard about jury management.

His association with Miesha has kept him largely shielded throughout the game, but his actions could catch up with him if he makes it to the final two.

The episodes airing on CBS have given Todrick a decent edit, ignoring many of his actions on the live feeds, which have left fans in shock.

There is a case to be made for Todrick to win based on some of his gameplay, but it's hard to imagine him winning against Miesha.

The terrible jury management might even see him losing against Cynthia, which would make for one of the most shocking finales in Big Brother history.

Shanna said she would turn the jury against Todrick, and quite frankly, it looks like Todrick has done it to himself.

Todd and Lamar, the most recent ousted houseguests, have been vocal interviews about not respecting Todrick's gameplay, something that looks likely to catch up with him if he's sitting in one of the two seats on the finale.

The only thing that might move the needle in Todrick's favor vs. Cynthia is if he is the person to take Miesha out of the game.

Emphasis on might.

Cynthia Bailey - Zero Competition Wins

Cynthia hasn't had much power in the game, regularly going wherever the power is, but she didn't accumulate as many enemies as Miesha and Todrick.

There's an argument to be made that she coasted her way to the finale, and Miesha and Todrick kept her, thinking they could beat her at the end.

Miesha will likely win against Cynthia, but Todrick would face an uphill battle to convince the jurors to vote for him against Cynthia.

It's hard to believe it, but there is a chance Cynthia could win this thing, and it's thanks to Todrick's lack of jury management.

A Cynthia win could also change the format for the celebrity edition. Typically, the jurors are sequestered from the outside world, but they've been in the know on the celebrity iteration due to the nature of the game.

In the end, I believe Miesha will emerge with the win, but if Todrick or Cynthia clip her at the final two, it could change the trajectory of the finale.

Remember we only have a 60-minute conclusion, which is short when you consider we still need to play the final competitions.

Over to you, Celebrity Big Brother fans.

Who do you think will win?

Hit the comments below.

