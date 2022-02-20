Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7 Review: The Theater And It's Double

If you were looking for a deep-dive into how Lexi views the people in her orbit, then Euphoria Season 2 Episode 7 was the episode for you.

There has been much emphasis on the play throughout Euphoria Season 2, and while it's hard to believe Our Life got commissioned in the first place, it was a nice change of pace.

Lexi has spent her entire life in her sister's shadow, putting her feelings to the side in the name of making her sister feel better.

Maude Apatow brings a level of vulnerability to Lexi, and it shone through when she showcased her apprehension about making a play about the people in her life.

What would you do if someone ripped off your life story to make a play? There was zero filter, with Lexi flawlessly bringing every emotional beat to the forefront.

Maddy was initially blindsided and shocked by the play, but when it made fun of Nate, she knew it was the perfect way to get back at her manipulative ex-boyfriend.

Maddy wanted some form of vengeance for everything Nate's put her through, and who would have thought she would be declaring Lexi a boss for getting back at him?

Austin Abrams played this iteration of Nate to perfection. If there's one thing we know about Nate, it's that he's constantly manipulating in his attempt to get the upper hand on people.

He needed to get his comeuppance sooner rather than later, and while he's primarily evaded any sort of repercussions, the entire school watching this heightened -- and more embarrassing -- iteration of him was the icing on the cake.

I'm fucking sick of it. He put me through hell, and now he's fucking my best friend? Maddy Permalink: I'm fucking sick of it. He put me through hell, and now he's fucking my best friend?

It's hard to imagine him returning to the school any time soon, especially with people making comments at him left, right, and center.

But one thing that became increasingly apparent during "The Theater And It's Double" is that Nate doesn't have any friends.

Clearly, he's pushed everyone away due to his complicated and competitive personality.

Cassie was similarly put in the hot seat, with all of her insecurities being displayed for the entire school.

The biggest kicker, at least to Cassie, is that she's lost Nate pretty much instantly after taking their relationship public.

The development will likely cause unrest between Cassie and her sister, but something tells me Lexi will take Cassie's place in the clique at the wheel of the series.

Is there anything more fitting than Cassie being stuck in her sister's shadow for a time?

The recent drama between Cassie and her friends will give her some food for thought.

This isn't about Nate. This is about you, me, and our friendship, and if you want to throw it away, then fine. Maddy Permalink: This isn't about Nate. This is about you, me, and our friendship, and if you want to throw it...

Throughout the play, the reaction on her face certainly made it seem like she was questioning her decisions.

Cassie's plot appears to be a cautionary tale about ditching all of your friends for one person they all mutually hate.

Another big concern is that Nate will want revenge. We've already witnessed him take a gun to Maddy's house to get the tape back.

My one hope is that Jules doesn't start to feel bad for him and think he's turned a corner because he gave her the tape.

Wait, is this fucking play about us? Maddie Permalink: Wait, is this fucking play about us?

Jules has been through it all, and getting involved with someone as despicable as Nate will be a woefully unsatisfying conclusion to Euphoria Season 2.

Fez being MIA for the show was highly concerning. There was a buildup to the events in the house, and Ashtray was just waiting to strike.

Ashtray may be young, but he's been super observant, picking up on the fact that Fay could be preparing to work against him and Fez.

The series knows how to leave viewers wanting more, and it's hard to imagine this storyline ending with Fez and Ashtray unscathed.

They've escaped from the stickiest of situations, and the fundamental problem is Fez putting his trust in the wrong people.

We started the season delving into Fez's grandmother, so maybe we'll end it with her coming out of her coma and helping her family when they least expect it.

Leslie's emotional chat with Rue was a tough scene to watch because it was the first time we saw Rue understand that her support system could disappear before her very eyes.

Rue's addiction has been taxing on both her mother and sister and now that Leslie is telling her daughter that she will be focused on the other. Hopefully, it helps Rue understand how vital her road to recovery is.

Eww, God. What? Did someone die in this dress? Smells like shit. Lexi Permalink: Eww, God. What? Did someone die in this dress? Smells like shit.

Rue has thought about other people in her friendship group, but a part of me believes that she thought her mother and sister would be waiting to pick up the pieces unconditionally every single time something goes wrong.

I don't know whether Leslie will follow through on her plan, I don't know, but she knows she needs to take some time to help Gia through life.

Gia's grades are slipping, she isn't sleeping, and it's harrowing. For such a young girl, she has the weight of the world on her shoulders, and it's about time she got some time peace.

"The Theater And It's Double" was a risky format, but the writing, directing, and acting came together to showcase everything we love about the show.

Now, all we can do is ponder how all of it will tie together on Euphoria Season 2 Episode 10.

