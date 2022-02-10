Fast Foodies Exclusive Sneak Peek: Natasha Leggero Guest Stars!

If you're a fan of Fast Foodies, we have a treat for you.

truTV has given TV Fanatic an exclusive look at the next episode of the hit cooking reality series, and we're sharing it with you.

The third episode of the second season, airing Thursday, February 10, at 10 pm, features Natasha Leggero.

"Bringing a boat load of class and sass to Fast Foodies, comedian, roaster and tv host Natasha Leggero has the chefs (Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland) recreate her favorite fast casual burrito without being charged extra for guac," reads the network's description of the episode.

In Fast Foodies, Top Chef winners Kristen Kish, Jeremy Ford and Iron Chef winner Justin Sutherland compete to perfectly recreate and then skillfully reimagine a celebrity guest’s favorite fast-food dish.

These culinary masters come prepared to showcase their love of pop culture, fast-food legends and their expert skills to win the “Chompionship Trophy.”

Leggero has a lot of fun on the show, as evidenced by the exciting clip.

How will it all play out?

Watch the video below.

Scroll down to find out about Leggero's next project.

If you're looking for more of Natasha Leggero, then you'll be happy to know she is also set to star as host alongside Michelin-starred Chef Ludo Lefebvr in the all-new TBS series Rat In The Kitchen, which premieres March 31.

This original cooking reality show is far more than a traditional cooking show - it’s a game of high stakes, cat and mouse, where viewers get to play detective.

Check out the clip below.

What are your thoughts on the two clips?

Chime in with your comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.