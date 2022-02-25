FBI Most Wanted: First Look at Julian McMahon's Final Episode

What will become of Special Agent Jess LaCroix?

Julian McMahon's final episode of FBI: Most Wanted airs March 8, and CBS has dropped some photos and plot details.

"The team pursues an abusive man on the war path to find his ex-girlfriend, who is trying to escape him for good," reads the logline for the big episode.

"Also, Jess and Sarah make plans to take their dream vacation together," it concludes.

Would CBS seriously spoil the conclusion of one of the biggest storylines this season?

We don't know so.

Our best guess is that something big goes down that makes Jess consider making that vacation permanent.

The FBI franchise is not one for shocking deaths, so we're inclined to believe that Jess will get some semblance of a happy ending.

The show also might want to leave the door open in case McMahon ever wants to stop by.

Deadline broke the news in January that the beloved actor would be exiting to pursue "additional creative pursuits."

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in the statement.

“These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

At the time, the star had nothing but gratitude to the show and the creatives.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list."

"I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

Losing a beloved star is always tough, but at least we know who will be filling in the male lead role.

Dylan McDermott, who is coming off a highly praised role on Law & Order: Organized Crime has landed the series regular role.

It's a travesty we won't see McDermott and McMahon share the screen, but maybe we;'ll get lucy un the future.

What are your thoughts on the shocking exit?

How do you think Julian McMahon will be written out?

Hit the comments below.

FBI: Most Wanted airs Tuesdays on CBS.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.