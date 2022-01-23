FBI: Most Wanted Shocker: Julian McMahon Quits!

There will be changes at the wheel on FBI: Most Wanted.

According to Deadline, series lead Julian McMahon is departing the successful CBS drama after three seasons.

The outlet states that the star is set to pursue "additional creative pursuits."

“Over the past few months, the producers of FBI: Most Wanted and I have had discussions about my departure from the show in favor of additional creative pursuits and the transition of my character Jess LaCroix,” McMahon said in a statement.

“These ongoing conversations have given us an opportunity to orchestrate a seamless and productive way for me to leave the show.”

McMahon has been the lead of FBI: Most Wanted since its 2020 premiere, but the outlet states that it was his decision to depart the series.

“I would like to express the gratitude and admiration I have had working with Dick Wolf and Peter Jankowski,” he added.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess, at the top of my professional experience list."

"I wish the show, and its cast & crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess; he is a good man.”

The good news for fans is that an exit storyline has been constructed, with McMahon's final episode to air Tuesday, March 8.

“We are saddened to see Julian leave,” producer Dick Wolf said in a statement.

“His portrayal of agent Jess LaCroix has been a key factor in the success of FBI: Most Wanted. We will miss him and we wish him the best in his next chapter.”

News of the exit is huge. The show is very popular and is expected to be on the network for several years yet.

It remains to be seen who will succeed McMahon as the leader of the team.

The news marks the second big exit for the show this season, with Kellan Lutz revealing in September he was bowing out.

“Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while,” Lutz confirmed after the Season 3 premiere.

“2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system."

“If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is,” his statement continued.

“After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to [California] so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.”

