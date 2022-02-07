Good Trouble Season 4 Gets Freeform Premiere Date

The Coterie will be back open for business in a month!

E! Online broke the news Monday that Good Trouble Season 4 will launch on Freeform Wednesday, March 9.

The outlet also dropped some exciting casting news.

New series regulars for Good Trouble Season 4 are Priscilla Quintana and Bryan Craig, Booboo Stewart has landed a recurring role.

If you watch Good Trouble online, you know Quintana is the mother to Gael's unborn baby.

Craig is set as Joaquin, an investigative journalist with some skeletons in his closet.

Stewart's character, Luca, will cross paths with Joaquin.

Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Tommy Martinez, Emma Hunton, Sherry Cola, Zuri Adele, and Beau Mirchoff are all set to return for the fourth season of The Fosters spinoff.

Freeform officially picked up Season 4 back in September, with the cabler revealing Good Trouble Season 3 to be its most-watched season ever on Hulu.

It also ranked as one of the top 10 primetime cable shows among women 18-34 in 2021.

Good Trouble is tied with Grown-ish as the cabler's longest-running series.

Cruel Summer, which emerged as a digital hit last summer, is also on the network's 2022 schedule, alongside Motherland: Fort Salem (final season) and Single Drunk Female.

Good Trouble Season 3 concluded with many cliffhangers, so fans have been counting down the days until the new season.

The series seamlessly blends drama, humor, and topical issues, receiving critical acclaim throughout its run.

Freeform has yet to release a trailer but has dropped a 10-second teaser for the forthcoming season.

"To my sister changing the world," Mariana says in the clip.

