Grey's Anatomy: Major Character Set to Leave Medical Drama

at .

The door is closing on one Grey's Anatomy character.

Deadline is reporting that Richard Flood, who has played Dr. Cormac Hayes for three seasons, will exit the series for good during the March 3 episode.

The outlet reports that there was word Flood would exit ahead of Grey's Anatomy Season 18, but he stayed on for half of the season.

Ethical Dilemma - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9

If you watch Grey's Anatomy online, you know the veteran drama set up his exit on Thursday's midseason premiere.

Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9 found Cormac questioning his decisions after being caught up in a deadly scenario with Owen.

Flood first arrived on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 in a recurring role, but he was quickly bumped up to series regular, and became a potential love interest for Meredith.

Cormac handed in his resignation on the aforementioned midseason premiere with the plan being to return to Ireland with his kids.

Hayes resigns - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 9

Losing any character is always a big moment, especially on a show like Grey's Anatomy, but it looks like Cormac will not be killed off.

It would suck for him to survive the cliff-edge drama, only for something worse to happen to him.

It's unclear why Flood wanted to depart, but we're sure the actor will pop up in some more great shows.

ABC has already renewed Grey's Anatomy for Season 19, so the series is building towards setting storylines up for the coming season.

Hayes Shines - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 6

"Grey's Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it's clear that fans can't get enough of Shonda Rhimes' brilliant creation," said Dana Walden, chairman of Entertainment, Walt Disney Television, in a press release.

"We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come."

"I couldn't be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season," said Grey's Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes.

In Confidence - Grey's Anatomy Season 18 Episode 5

"This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week."

"And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey's Anatomy for so many years."

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

