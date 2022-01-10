Grey's Anatomy Renewed for Season 19: Which Original Stars Are Confirmed to Return?!

Grey's Anatomy is not ending any time soon!

ABC has officially renewed the iconic medical drama for Season 19.

What's more, Ellen Pompeo has closed a new deal to remain on the show as a series regular.

Fellow original stars set to return include Chandra Wilson and James Pickens Jr.

“Grey’s Anatomy is a true phenomenon, beloved by audiences around the world. Whether they catch it live on ABC, or stream it on Hulu or globally on Disney+ or Star+, it’s clear that fans can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ brilliant creation,” said Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment at Walt Disney Television.

“We have enormous faith in Shonda, Krista Vernoff, Ellen Pompeo and the entire creative team to unlock new, untold stories that will continue to focus on modern medicine, tackle the issues that shape the world around us, and resonate deeply with loyal fans for years to come.”

“I couldn’t be more excited that we get to keep telling the stories of Meredith, Bailey, Richard and all of the other doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial for another season,” Rhimes said.

“This is a true testament to Krista Vernoff, the cast, the crew and all the writers who keep the audience on the edge of their seat week after week. And it would not be possible without the generations of incredible fans who have supported Grey’s Anatomy for so many years.”

“Grey’s Anatomy has a global impact that can’t be overstated. Grey’s touches, and sometimes changes, hearts and minds worldwide through the depth of connection people feel with these characters,” Vernoff said.

“I’m excited to work with our extraordinary writers to dream up where we go from here, and I’m always grateful to our partners at Disney and ABC for letting us tell bold stories with real impact.”

News of the renewal is no surprise.

Grey's Anatomy has been a strong performer for ABC since it arrived on the network in 2005.

In its current season, the show is down almost 40% in the demo, averaging 4.2 million total viewers and a 0.64 rating.

The series remains the #1 scripted show on ABC, and commands huge ratings growth when streaming is factored in.

According to ABC, the total viewer tally swells to just under 13 million viewers within 35 days.

Deadline reported last month that renewal talks were underway to give the creative forces time to craft a series finale should a deal not be reached to renew the show.

Pompeo has been vocal about wanting to end the show. In a recent interview with Insider, the actress recognized that the show generated a lot of money for the network and studio behind it.

The show does have a huge following around the globe.

Kevin McKidd (Owen), Camilla Luddington (Jo), Kim Raver (Teddy), Caterina Scorsone (Amelia), Kelly McCreary (Maggie), Jake Borelli (Levi), Chris Carmack (Link), Richard Flood (Cormac), Antony Hill (Winston), and Scott Speedman (Nick) also star.

Grey's Anatomy marks the first renewal for ABC for next season.

Spinoff Station 19 is a safe bet for a comeback, alongside The Goldbergs, The Conners, The Wonder Years, and The Good Doctor.

Home Economics, The Rookie, Big Sky, Queens, and A Million Little Things are on the bubble.

Grey's is currently set to return to ABC next month, but the show has taken an extended production hiatus due to the pandemic.

