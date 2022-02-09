Mayans M.C. Season 4 Premiere Date Set at FX

FX is revving the Mayans back up for another season.

Mayans M.C., the gritty biker drama co-created by Elgin James, returns for its fourth season on Tuesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, streaming the next day on Hulu.

The premiere will feature the first two episodes of the new season airing back-to-back.

"Mayans M.C. follows the life of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), a member of the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border," reads the logline for coming events.

"Once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp, EZ, his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) and the rest of the Santo Padre M.C. face retaliation from other chapters after a failed attempt to align under one King."

"Meanwhile, EZ and Angel have grown distant from their father Felipe (Edward James Olmos) after a heart wrenching betrayal."

Danny Pino, Carla Baratta, Michael Irby, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Emilio Rivera, Sarah Bolger, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero, and Vincent Vargas also star.

Mayans M.C. was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James.

The series is executive produced by James, Hilton Smith and Sutter.

10 new episodes will comprise Mayans M.C. Season 4

“I am deeply indebted to everyone at FX and 20th for allowing us to continue to tell the stories of the characters that Kurt [Sutter] and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season 3,” said showrunner Elgin James when the new season was confirmed.

“In Season 4 we look forward to diving deeper into each character’s truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member and crew to stake out our place as storytellers.”

“Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC,” said FX president Nick Grad in his own statement.

“Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table.”

If you watch Mayans M.C. online, you know Mayans M.C. Season 3 concluded with the Santo Padre charter being attacked by other charters.

It sets quite the precedent heading into the new season, which should lead to a lot of crazy drama for the characters.

