Michael K. Williams: Four Suspects Arrested In Connection With Actor's Death

Four people have been arrested in connection with the overdose death of Michael K Williams.

The New York Times shared the news.

Williams, the beloved star of hit TV shows The Wire and Lovecraft Country, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment in September 2021.

He was 54.

Williams' death was ruled an accidental overdose by New York City's medical examiner.

The official cause of death was “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine.”

“Today, along with our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, we announce the arrests of members of a drug crew, including Irvin Cartagena, the man who we allege sold the deadly dose of drugs to Michael K. Williams,” said Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

According to the complaint filed, the four sold drugs in Williamsburg as part of a drug trafficking organization.

“Despite knowing that Williams died after buying the DTO’s product, the DTO has continued to sell fentanyl-laced heroin, in broad daylight, amidst residential apartment buildings,” both complaints state.

The charges against the four come with mandatory minimum sentences of five years and a maximum of 40 years.

Cartagena is also charged “with causing the death of Williams in connection with the narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison,” the DOJ said.

The individual is also said to have been picked up for selling drugs in the same spot in 2021.

“I commend our NYPD investigators, working closely with their federal partners in the United States Attorney’s Office, in the Southern District of New York, for their work to clean up this long-embattled block in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and for their sustained commitment to follow every lead this case wrought, from New York City to Puerto Rico and back,” stated NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell Wednesday.

The men continued to sell the drugs after learning their product allegedly killed Williams.

“This is a public health crisis. And it has to stop. Deadly opioids like fentanyl and heroin don’t care about who you are or what you’ve accomplished. They just feed addiction and lead to tragedy,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement announcing the arrests.

May Michael K. Williams rest in peace.

