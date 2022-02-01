SEAL Team Renewed for Season 6 at Paramount+

The future may not be bright for Bravo Team, but it is for SEAL Team.

Paramount+ today announced the renewal of hit military drama for a sixth season.

The series follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs, as they train, plan and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions our country can ask of them.

David Boreanaz stars as Jason Hayes, the respected and intense team leader, alongside Max Thieriot, Neil Brown Jr., AJ Buckley, and Toni Trucks.

“We are very excited to welcome SEAL TEAM back for another season on Paramount+,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series.

“The show’s loyal fanbase followed the series to its new exclusive home, and it has proven to be a high-performing title for the service, consistently in the top 10 most-watched original series. We can’t wait for the fans to see what our brilliant creative team has in store for Team Bravo next season!”

The series is produced by CBS Studios, and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen, and David Boreanaz.

SEAL Team moved from CBS to Paramount+ a handful of episodes into its fifth season, and offered a grittier take on the drama.

If you watch SEAL Team online, you know we witnessed the team proceeding with some of their most harrowing missions to date.

In doing so, we got more intricate storylines as the drama peeled back the layers on the characters.

SEAL Team Season 5 concluded with Bravo Team in a difficult situation after being ambushed.

Clay had already revealed he was exiting the team to focus on being a father, which makes us super concerned about his future.

Lives were on the line, and in true SEAL Team fashion, we have no idea what this means for everyone else.

Davis had an exciting new proposition following the drama surrounding her paper, leaving us with the feeling she won't be going on any missions with the team in the future.

Then again, it's hard to imagine the team remaining intact after the events of the season finale.

It is good to know the show is coming back, especially after sending so many years on the bubble at CBS.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Do you have any early theories about what could be on tap?

Hit the comments below.