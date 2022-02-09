Sherri Shepherd Poised to Take Over The Wendy Williams Show

Sherri Shepherd looks set for a full-time return to daytime TV.

Deadline reports that Sheperd is nearing a deal to become the permanent host on The Wendy Williams Show.

News of Shepherd's likely promotion comes as Williams has taken an extended leave of absence while battling serious health issues.

“Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis,” a statement shared by the show on social media in October reads.

“She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition"

"It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

According to Variety, a source said, “We’ll deal with the fall when we get there, but [Williams] is not returning this season,” before adding that she is “incredibly grateful for all of the guest hosts who have held down the fort.”

The series has proceeded with an A+ roster of guest hosts in addition to Shepherd, including Michael Rapaport, Leah Remini, and Devin Simone.

Deadline notes that the change of host could also come with a change in the show's title.

Shepherd has a long history of working on a daytime host on TV.

She worked on The View from 2007-14.

The Wendy Williams Show premiered in 2008, and quickly became a staple of daytime TV.

While it sounds like the door is closing on the show in its current form, Williams could return to daytime TV in the future.

"Wendy won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped," a show source explained to People.

"She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves' disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time."

"But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false."

Whether Wendy can return in the fall depends on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing," the source adds.

